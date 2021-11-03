Stay Overnight In A 171-Year-Old Hotel That’s Said To Be Haunted At Charles City In Virginia

As the famous saying goes, “Virginia is for lovers,” but the state is also home to its share of the delightfully macabre. One example of this is Edgewood Plantation Bed and Breakfast, a 171-year-old hotel that’s purported to be haunted by a jilted southern belle named Lizzie Rowland.

The haunting of Edgewood Plantation Bed and Breakfast begins with Lizzie Rowland, a young woman who etched her name on one of the hotel's upstairs windows as she gazed out, looking for her long-lost lover. Rumor has it that Rowland spent her final days just watching from the bedroom window in the hopes that her lover would return to her from the Civil War.

When the soldier did not come back for Lizzie, she reportedly died of a broken heart. It's said she still looks out the window, hoping in vain for her lover to return. Perhaps then, Lizzie can finally rest.

This so-called haunted hotel has been full of such eerie occurrences that it was once featured on the hit series "Ghost Hunters." To this day, guests have reported seeing Lizzie Rowland gazing out from the bedroom window in search of her lost love.

Those intrepid souls who are brave enough to visit the Edgewood Plantation Bed and Breakfast in person can take a haunted tour of the grounds while they're there.

If you do, there is a chance that you too can catch a glimpse of Lizzie's ghost as she waits at the window, searching for the love that caused her to die of a broken heart.

The peaceful grounds of Edgewood Plantation Bed and Breakfast belie the hotel's haunted past and present.

Would you be brave enough to spend the night?

If you dare, you can check out these other haunted hotel sites throughout Virginia . Be sure to like Edgewood Plantation Bed and Breakfast on Facebook .

