Lost & Found: DIHS ‘Artifact Show & Tell’ offers insight into relics of the past

Traveling Out of Kennebunk (finally!) It is so crazy to think about how time is like a malleable river in some ways when you travel to a new location but also settle in at the same time. At first, you feel like you have been swept along a great current where your surroundings constantly change day-in and day-out. That was me when I first arrived in Portland, Maine at the airport on a cold night at the stroke of midnight. However, it has been almost a month since then which is amazing! Now, instead of the great current pushing me along like a stone tumbling on the bottom of a river, I feel like I am slowing down as I get set in my routine of life. During the week, I have my regular 9–5 where I am working along with the gym. However, on the weekends, I am free to spread my wings and explore where I want to which is freedom.

1 DAY AGO