Jimmie Allen Stuns Again With A Sweet Dance In Honor Of His Wife on DWTS

Seven weeks into the competition, country star Jimmie Allen is emerging as a least-anticipated to most-wanted favorite on the 30th season of popular television competition program “Dancing With The Stars.” Regarding what’s keying his unexpected sustainability on the show, Bryan McNeely, a Facebook commenter and “Superfan” of the program notes, “When it comes to constant growth and improvement, Jimmie’s clearly someone whose work ethic sparkles as much as his outfit does. He’s openly emotional and sensitive and wants to do his best with what he does. That goes far here, both in judges’ scores, but in the relatability factor with viewers as well. Maybe that’s the formula for an entry into the finals. Jimmie’s a stand-up guy doing a stand-up job.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO