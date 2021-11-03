Weather service confirms 5 tornadoes hit Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes ripped through parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois last week, and two of them had peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.

The tornadoes all occurred on the night of Oct. 24, causing widespread damage to buildings, trees and power lines, but just two injuries and no deaths.

The report posted on the website for the weather service’s St. Louis office cited EF-3 tornadoes that touched down in the areas of the Missouri towns of Fredericktown and St. Mary.

Smaller tornadoes cited at the EF-1 level struck Reynolds County and Iron County in southeast Missouri, and an EF-0 twister hit Washington County, Illinois.