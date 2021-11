In December of 2018 it was revealed that Conor McGregor was being accused raping a young woman in a Dublin hotel. He was recently slated to appear in court about this matter. While he has had a variety of different hiccups along the way, McGregor is certainly known for his fighting skills and being the biggest superstar MMA has ever seen. What is often forgotten about though, is the fact that he was accused of having raped a young woman, who at the time was going nameless, in a hotel room in Dublin, on December 10th, 2018.

