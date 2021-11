If you weren’t an actor and you had to work in the film industry, what would you like to do? avishagfink. I would like to be a ceramicist. I still want to be a ceramicist while also being an actor. A functional ceramicist. My grandmother was a sculptural ceramicist and she was very brilliant, but I’d like to make plates and pots and mugs. I’m a big fan of Ian Godfrey and I’m very fortunate to have a couple of his pieces. Lucie Rie and Hans Coper I really like; Richard Batterham, very much.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO