Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO