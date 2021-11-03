CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals for Manchester United (303 appearances), one more...

BBC

Tottenham v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have against any other side in the competition (36). After a six-game winless run away to Tottenham in the Premier League (three draws, three defeats), Manchester United have won two of their last three visits to Spurs in the competition (one draw).
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo ready for Atalanta clash

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is happy to be back in Italy for their Champions League clash at Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini said he misses the former Juventus striker in Serie A and Ronaldo admitted he will forever be grateful to Italy. “Back to Italy," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “A...
USA Today

Ronaldo to the rescue again as United draws 2-2 at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo again came to Manchester United’s rescue with two goals — including a stoppage-time effort — to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Ronaldo had scored a late winner against Atalanta at Old Trafford two weeks ago when United...
90min.com

Atalanta vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United are back in Champions League action this week as they travel to northern Italy to face an Atalanta side that gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a real headache on matchday three. United were 2-0 down at half-time and eventually rallied with a spectacular 3-2 comeback win. But only...
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini welcomes Palomino boost for Man Utd clash

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says they've received a boost ahead of facing Champions League opponents Manchester United. Gasperini is happy to have Jose Luis Palomino back in the squad. “We recover Palomino and that's already a success," Gasperini told Sky Italia. “In this last period, we have had many...
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Atalanta 2-2 Lazio in Serie A

Atalanta return to the field on Tuesday (2), when they receive Manchester United in the Champions League. Lazio play on Thursday (4), in the Europa League, when they visit Olympique Marseille. Standings provided by SofaScore LiveScore. 10:26 AM6 hours ago. 22'. Double substitution at Atalanta: Ilicic and Lovato left to...
chatsports.com

BoyleSports – Atalanta v Man Utd Offer

Tribal Football

Atalanta star Zapata up for Man Utd clash; discusses Inter Milan attempt

Atalanta star Duvan Zapata says they're up for their clash with Champions League opponents Manchester United. La Dea host United on Tuesday night. “I expect a tough game, like every Champions League match," Zapata said. “They've just won in the Premier League. Intensity will be high, so we'll need to...
90min.com

Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point in Bergamo

Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League suffered a blow after they drew 2-2 with Atalanta on Tuesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked to have turned a corner after beating Spurs 3-0 at the weekend, but were brought crashing back to Earth by Gian Piero Gasperini's organised outfit and were fortunate to escape with a point.
BBC

Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues visitors

Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F. The 36-year-old, who also levelled in first-half added time, volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a crucial point in Bergamo.
SkySports

Man Utd 0-2 Man City: Champions show chasm in quality as Eric Bailly own goal and Bernardo Silva earn Manchester derby win

A dismal first-half performance consigned Manchester United to a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford, their fourth defeat in six Premier League games. After the nightmare of that 5-0 Liverpool defeat nearly a fortnight ago, it was looking ominous for United as City took the lead on seven minutes through Eric Bailly's own goal as he stretched to intercept Joao Cancelo's dangerous cross.
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on how Mohamed Salah partnership has evolved at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rio Ferdinand claims it’s time for manager to leave Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave his role as Manchester United manager.The Norwegian has overseen a poor start to the season culminating in deeply disappointing defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back home games.Despite widespread criticism of recent results and performances the club have so far opted against pulling the trigger.By Ferdinand, who was a teammate of Solskjaer's at Old Trafford and has been a vocal supporter of him as manager, thinks enough is enough."We started this season with such hope but also the transfer window that we had, the excitement, we were all...
