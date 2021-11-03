CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills at Jaguars: 7 storylines to follow in Week 9

By Nick Wojton
 8 days ago
It’s Wednesday so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s another AFC South test.

After taking a win in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, 26-11, the Bills (5-2) will now face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6).

With that, here are seven storylines to follow as Week 9 approaches:

Facing the No. 1 rookie

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number one overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. Mandatory credit: Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Get used to the name Trevor Lawrence this week. The rookie quarterback will face the Bills for the first time in his career.

Hearing about such a player is to be expected. Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick at the recent NFL draft.

Buffalo is facing Jags head coach Urban Meyer for the first time as well, for what it’s worth. With the way things are going, it could be the only time…

Not letting up

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills cannot overlook the Jaguars. Was Buffalo doing some of that in their lackluster first half against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8?

Better to not risk such a slow start two weeks in a row, even if the Jags were just blown out 31-7 themselves to the Seattle Seahawks.

Buffalo should cruise in Jacksonville… but doing it and saying it are two different things.

Plus… any given Sunday. Around the AFC East alone last week, we saw some upsets. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots won.

A lot has changed

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (93) hits Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) as he throws the ball during the first half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Bills and the Jaguars played it was 2018 and a rematch win for Buffalo.

It was also shortly after now Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Bills quarterback Josh Allen “trash.”

Jacksonville beat the Bills in the 2017 postseason the year prior, but the Bills got their revenge, a 24-21 victory.

But… just think about both teams since then… We already mentioned the Jaguars have the No. 1 overall rookie. Meanwhile, the Bills are Super Bowl contenders.

These two sides have gone in complete opposite directions since their last meeting and that’ll be talked about all week.

Opposite turnover teams

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Ready for some turnovers? It’s possible that the Bills feast on the mistakes the Jaguars make this week. The proof is in the numbers.

The Bills lead the NFL in turnover differential at plus-13. The Jaguars sit at negative-11. That’s the second-lowest in the NFL, behind only the Chiefs.

Last week for the Bills, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer had takeaways. A fumble recovery and interception, respectively.

Watch James Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The status of one key player for the Jaguars is up in the air this week and needs to be watched. Running back James Robinson is the latest playmaker to go down for Jacksonville.

According to Jaguars Wire, Robinson is day-to-day with a foot injury as he was injured just last week. His name should be watched in the coming days.

The Jags also lost receiver DJ Chark Jr. and rookie running back Travis Etienne for the season already.

Allen vs. Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals while exiting the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Remember how the Bills draftedJosh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft?

Somehow, the Jaguars drafted him in the first round in 2019, too…

Kidding, but in all seriousness, Week 9 will be the first time that Josh Allen faces Josh Allen… the pass rusher.

What happens with the Bills' O-line?

Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano celebrates following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Late in Buffalo’s win over Miami, guard Jon Feliciano was injured. He has a calf issue and seems doubtful to play. Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was a “week-to-week” injury, so Sunday seems unlikely for Feliciano.

But what about rookie Spencer Brown? We still don’t know if he’ll return, either (back).

Both of their injuries statuses will be monitored throughout this week. The likely next two men up would be Ike Boettger and then Cody Ford.

