Film about Emily Ford's Ice Age Trail winter thru-hike premieres at BANFF festival, now streaming for a limited time

Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast winter, Emily Ford captivated the attention of people across the world as she completed a record-setting winter thru-hike of the Ice Age Trail with her sled dog companion, Diggins. Now her fans can get an inside look at that inspiring journey through "Breaking Trail," a documentary that will...

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

outsidemagazine

The Films We Can’t Wait to Stream from Banff’s Virtual Festival

It could be that we’ve recently arrived at an ideal viewing situation for film festivals. After holding virtual screenings during the pandemic, many festivals are coming back with hybrid programs that offer audiences the opportunity to choose between getting the full in-person experience or saving on a plane ticket and watching films a la carte from the comfort of their own couch. The latter isn’t a bad idea when it comes to the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which returns October 30 through November 7 with such an abundance of films set in frigid locales that a heavy blanket should be required for viewings. There is skiing (so much skiing), ice climbing, ultrarunning, and a 1,200-mile hike on the appropriately named Ice Age Trail. Banff attendees can purchase tickets for individual in-person programs or tune into the virtual event with a full festival pass ($99) or rentals of individual programs and films ($12-$25). These world premieres are at the top of our list to check out this year (with, yes, a 16-pound weighted blanket).
MOVIES
Times Union

Shakespeare & Co. to premiere film about student productions

LENOX, Mass. — Shakespeare & Company will present the world premiere of the first full-length documentary in the 44-year-ensemble's history during benefit screenings on Nov. 6. Titled "Speak What We Feel" and made over the course of three years by Berkshires filmmaker, theater artist and educator Patrick J. Toole, the...
LENOX, MA
Log Cabin Democrat

‘Papaw Land,’ has successful world premiere at St. Louis Film Festival

“Papaw Land,” a film written and directed by Conway native Justin Blake Crum, had a successful world premiere debut at the St. Louis International Film Festival Sunday evening. The movie, filmed in Leslie, Arkansas, premiered at the Tivoli Theatre in St. Louis and had Crum along with some of the...
CONWAY, AR
baybusinessnews.com

Africatown Documentary Premieres At Film Festival

The world premiere of the student-produced documentary film Surviving Clotilda took place on October 28 during the 24th annual Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Savannah Film Festival in Georgia. The 25-min documentary tells the story of America’s last slave ship, the Clotilda, and of the 110 survivors. In 1860, the schooner smuggled African captives into Mobile Bay, more than 50 years after the importation of slaves was outlawed. A team of more than 30 SCAD students worked closely with the descendants to thoroughly research the history of the Clotilda and tell the story from their point of view. The film was commissioned by the City of Mobile/Visit Mobile through the college’s collaborative innovation studio SCADpro. It will be available online until October 30 at midnight.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Documentary featuring Litchfield grad to premiere at Twiin Cities Film Festival

A full-length documentary featuring artist and Litchfield native Dana Sikkila will premiere at the Twin Cities Film Festival Saturday. “Project Bike, The Final Stretch” tells the story of Sikkila's struggling past and how those experiences shaped her creative motivation, emphasizing how the arts can transform our lives. Sikkila shares how growing up and experiencing anxiety and depression, led to troubling times in her 20s, which landed her in jail and detox centers several times.
LITCHFIELD, MN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Guy's Breaking News: Film about Duke Kahanamoku to premiere this Friday

Civil Beat's Nathan Eagle explains his article, "How Politics And Lobbying Have Shaped Federal Fisheries Policies In The Pacific." Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival goes virtual. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hundreds of locally made products will be available November 5-6. What's Trending: NASA spacecraft,...
Macomb Daily

DIA hosts Arab Film Festival with in-person, streaming offerings

The Detroit Institute of Arts presents its annual Arab Film Festival in partnership with The Arab American National Museum, featuring the best films from the Arab world and Arab-American community, with many films making their Michigan and/or U.S. debuts. These drama, comedy and documentary shorts and feature length films — including “Hamtramck, USA,” about the once-Polish settlement in Detroit, which became the first Muslim majority city in America — are subtitled in English. This year’s Festival takes place online and in-person through Nov. 7. Details at aanmfilmfest.eventive.org/welcome.
tulanehullabaloo.com

New Orleans Film Festival premieres Nov. 5, offers hybrid format

As November rolls in, New Orleans plans for its highly anticipated 32nd film festival, premiering Nov. 5. For those who are unfamiliar with this event, the New Orleans Film Society produces an annual film festival which strives to “amplify diverse voices of filmmakers who tell the stories of our time.” The NOFS works year-round to construct film culture in the South while supporting filmmakers using career-advancing resources. The festival is one of the largest in the Southeast, with an audience nearing 30,000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WECT

‘Giving Birth to a Butterfly’ to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filmmakers from all around the globe are in Wilmington this week for the Cucalorus Film Festival, which is in its 27th year. Ted Schaefer, who wrote and directed “Giving Birth to a Butterfly,” will be among those at the festival. “It’s such an honor,” he said....
103GBF

Ghostly Image Of Deceased Kentucky Dog Shows Up In Bonfire Flames

The loss of a loved one is always one of the hardest things we have to deal with in our lives. And, since our pets are as much a part of our family as any person, the loss is just as devastating. But, what if, like with people there might be a chance they never leave us, but continue to comfort and guard us even in death.
KENTUCKY STATE

