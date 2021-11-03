Syria reports second Israeli strike near Damascus

The Assad dictatorship in Syria — led for 50 years by Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar — has been brutal, long-lasting and authoritarian. Even movements such as the 2011 Arab Spring revolts, which dethroned dictators in Libya, Egypt and Tunisia, did little to dislodge Assad’s iron grip on its civilians. The revolts prompted a still-ongoing civil war in Syria, in which millions of Syrians were forced to seek refuge, were externally displaced or perished from the violence. Tragically, the Assad regime has been the main perpetrator of human rights abuses throughout the war, abandoning its obligation to protect Syrian citizens. In her book, “Ambiguities of Domination,” Lisa Wedeen illustrates how this phenomenon reflects the politics of “as if.” Per Wedeen, the Assad regime does not care about Syrian citizens, but it acts as if it cares in order to appear legitimate. Conversely, many Syrians do not necessarily support the Assad regime, but act as if they do to escape persecution.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO