Military

Syria reports second Israeli strike near Damascus

Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

Israel launched a missile strike early on Wednesday on targets near the town of Zakiyah in Rif Dimashq Governorate, southwest of Damascus, according to Syrian state media. The missiles were launched from northern Israel just before 3 a.m. and caused...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

kion546.com

Reports: Emiratis to build solar power station in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says the government has signed a contract with a group of companies from the United Arab Emirates to build a solar power station in a suburb of the capital of Damascus. Thursday’s announcement follows a meeting this week between the UAE foreign minister and Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus, the first such visit since the Syrian conflict started a decade ago. Syrian state-run media say the station will be finished in two years and will generate 300 megawatts at peak rates. The reports didn’t say how much the construction would cost but added that it will save 125,000 tons of fuel annually.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cleveland Jewish News

Russian official claims its air-defense systems ‘intercepted six Israeli missiles’ over Syria

Russian-made air-defense systems in Syrian possession intercepted six Israeli guided missiles over Syria, a Russian official has claimed. According to a report by Russian media outlet Sputnik, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for the Parties of Syria, said six Israeli F-15 jets entered Syrian airspace on Monday, firing eight guided missiles at Syrian military installations in the central-western province of Homs.
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz: Israel’s military superiority not to be imperiled by enemy forces

Israel will not allow Hezbollah to obtain weapons that will harm Israeli military superiority or allow such weapons to reach other Iranian proxies in the arena, vowed Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a speech in northern Israel on Tuesday. Speaking during the unveiling of a new factory belonging to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Syrian Army#Israeli#The Syrian Army#4th Division#Hezbollah#The Israel Defense Forces#Jns Org
Cleveland Jewish News

Reports name previously unknown senior Quds Force officer ejected by Assad

Recent reports have named a previously unknown senior officer working in Syria on behalf of the Iranian Quds Force, Israel’s Kan news reported on Thursday. The report, citing an Arabic report by the United States-based Alhura Arabic-language media report, comes a day after Saudi media outlets said Syrian President Bashar Assad was involved in the ejection of the Iranian Quds Force Commander in Syria, Jawad Ghafari.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Syria says Israeli strikes wound 2 soldiers, cause damage

DAMSCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israel has carried out airstrikes on central and western provinces wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. The military said Israeli warplanes fired the missiles while flying over neighboring Lebanon on Monday night. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the Israeli missiles without elaborating. The strikes came amid an increase in reported Israel attacks on Syria in recent weeks. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
MILITARY
The Independent

UAE FM visit signals Arab world willing to engage with Syria

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus on Tuesday, sending the strongest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit is the first by a UAE foreign minister since Syria's conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria. The UAE has been slowly mending ties with Damascus, as the tide of the war has turned in favor of Assad.Syria has been expelled from the 22-member Arab League and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Syria: 2 Soldiers Injured in Israeli Air Strikes on Homs, Tartus

Syrian state media reported Monday night that the country’s aerial defense system intercepted “hostile targets” over the city of Homs. Two soldiers were injured in the attack, which comes less than a week after the Israeli Air Force allegedly struck weapons storage sites and a battery of surface-to-air missiles in the Damascus area.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Syria accuses Israel of missile strikes near Russian base

Two Syrian soldiers have been injured and material damage caused in the coastal region, where Russia has a naval base, following reported Israeli missile strikes on Tartus and Homs carried out from Lebanese airspace. "Our air defenses responded to an Israeli air aggression this evening, targeting some points in the...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Russian ambassador to Syria: Israeli airstrikes undermine stability

Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov on Thursday harshly criticized the recent string of alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria, saying that they undermine joint Kremlin-Damascus efforts to stabilize the country, and even pose a threat to civilian air traffic. His claims seem to contradict previous Israeli statements regarding ongoing security...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Syria: Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs wounding troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says the country’s air defenses have responded to missiles that were fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus. State news agency SANA said the surface-to-surface missiles were fired Saturday from northern Israel, wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. Israeli attacks on Syria have mostly happened during the nighttime. Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
MIDDLE EAST
investing.com

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles aimed at Damascus area -state media

(Reuters) -Syrian air defences on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement. Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added. State TV had earlier reported that explosions were...
MILITARY
thelastamericanvagabond.com

US Accuses Iran Of Striking It’s Base In Syria, After Vowing A Response

Unnamed US Officials have stated, to the Associated Press, that they believe Iran was behind an attack last week against an American base in Syria. After the attack occurred, CENTCOM vowed that a US response would come. Is the Biden administration willing to risk war with Iran?. Last Wednesday a...
MILITARY
Tufts Daily

The Strike Zone: Critical art as resistance in Syria

The Assad dictatorship in Syria — led for 50 years by Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar — has been brutal, long-lasting and authoritarian. Even movements such as the 2011 Arab Spring revolts, which dethroned dictators in Libya, Egypt and Tunisia, did little to dislodge Assad’s iron grip on its civilians. The revolts prompted a still-ongoing civil war in Syria, in which millions of Syrians were forced to seek refuge, were externally displaced or perished from the violence. Tragically, the Assad regime has been the main perpetrator of human rights abuses throughout the war, abandoning its obligation to protect Syrian citizens. In her book, “Ambiguities of Domination,” Lisa Wedeen illustrates how this phenomenon reflects the politics of “as if.” Per Wedeen, the Assad regime does not care about Syrian citizens, but it acts as if it cares in order to appear legitimate. Conversely, many Syrians do not necessarily support the Assad regime, but act as if they do to escape persecution.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

US ambassador to UN to visit Israel, see Iron Dome and Hamas tunnels

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to travel to Israel next week with her Israeli counterpart, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan. She is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to Ynet. Lt....
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
MILITARY

