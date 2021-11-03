CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

USTR Tai says digital trade policy must protect consumer rights

By David Lawder
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqiF8_0clH5SST00

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that protecting consumers' rights and privacy must be a top priority in digital trade policy, and that technology companies have responsibilities in shaping the economy.

"It is not hyperbole to say that these companies have the power to affect the lives of people and the direction of our civilization’s development," Tai said in remarks during a virtual forum on digital trade law hosted by Georgetown University and the Information Technology Industries Council.

"That power requires responsibility and accountability. And these stakeholders have responsibilities in shaping the digital economy," she added.

Tai said that the issue of data privacy is complex because such standards are set by domestic policymakers in individual countries.

"I think that one of the most important principles ... is that we have to respect where domestic policymakers have set their standards, and then to look at how international connections will allow for those domestic standards to be respected as data travels across borders," Tai said.

Digital and other trade policies should help serve the development needs of emerging economies, she said, and policymakers should continually question long-standing assumptions, including that unrestricted data flows are always better.

A number of developing economies such as India are implementing requirements for cloud services data to be housed locally as a tool to help develop an indigenous digital economy.

Tai said that all sides of the issue should be examined, including whether data flow restrictions increase cybersecurity risk or deny entrepreneurs access to more powerful computing resources elsewhere.

"I truly believe we have more thinking that we need to do on whether data flow restrictions would actually serve the intended goal of facilitating more development," she said. "At the same time, we should ask whether or not, you know, no data flow restrictions serves the goal as well. Let's kick the tires on everything."

Tai also said Western democracies all are expressing concerns about China's use of surveillance technology for censorship and "digital authoritarianism" that can affect people in other countries.

"We have to ask ourselves hard questions; for example, does digital commerce facilitate imports that are made with forced labor or that exacerbate problems in illegal trade of illegally taken flora and fauna?" she added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Wenatchee World

U.S. trade chief Tai says getting 'traction' with China in 'Phase 1' deal talks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration is getting traction with China in talks over Beijing's compliance with a Trump-era trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday, but she declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue. She told reporters in Washington the administration aims to hold China...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ladailypost.com

Luján Introduces Federal Trade Commission Technologists Act Of 2021 To Improve Consumer Protections Online

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Chair of the Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, introduced the Federal Trade Commission Technologists Act of 2021 to ensure online companies are held accountable for harms caused to consumers on their platforms. Specifically, this legislation would create an Office...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

$1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud

Lawmakers passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 5, 2021, with negotiations still ongoing over Democrats’ $1.75 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change. The proposed $3 trillion in total spending is not only a big investment but a serious target for fraud. Most government spending does reach the intended targets – like mass transit, clean energy and broadband internet – but some of the money will undoubtedly be lost to fraud. How much is impossible to predict, but I believe a reasonable estimate based on past spending and research would put it at around...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Rights#Trade Policy#Digital Economy#Ustr#Georgetown University
Beta News

UK consumers skeptical about 'common digital identity'

The idea of a 'common digital identity' (CDI), that would allow access to a range of services, offers huge benefits to financial institutions in delivering better, faster, and more reliable checks for consumers. Consumers themselves, however, are less convinced. A survey conducted by RegTech Associates on behalf of PassFort finds...
U.K.
voiceofmuscatine.com

USTR gathering feedback on non-tariff trade barriers

USTR gathering feedback on non-tariff trade barriers. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is gathering feedback concerning non-tariff trade barriers. Minnesota Soybean Growers executive director Joe Smentek tells Brownfield the Association submitted comments on several issues. “China still has some non-tariff trade barriers that we face. The UK has...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

New Zealand PM says trade won't trump China rights concerns

New Zealand will not shy away from criticising China's human rights record to protect its lucrative trade relationship with Beijing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said in an interview. Ardern said earlier this year that New Zealand's differences with China on human rights were becoming "harder to reconcile", but her government would continue to point out areas of concern to Beijing. ns/arb/dan
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

USTR’s Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals ‘leakage’ from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new U.S.-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the U.S. market. “Going forward, the U.S. and the EU will analyze the volume of steel...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
pymnts

Underbanked Consumers Seek Digital Alternatives

The paycheck to paycheck economy is changing what it means to be underbanked. In the past, the definition of an underbanked person was much simpler, meaning that the individual didn’t have basic deposit or checking accounts housed within a bank or credit union. However, that definition now includes those who...
ECONOMY
Du Quoin Evening Call

USTR lays out China trade strategy

The U.S. will take a new holistic and pragmatic approach to the bilateral trade agreement with China, which is not fulfilling trade commitments. During an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai announced the Biden administration's short- and long-term strategy, which includes having "frank conversations" with China, investing in U.S. workers and infrastructure and creating and investing in new technology so the U.S. can maintain a competitive edge.
FOREIGN POLICY
chainstoreage.com

Study: Consumers experience surge in digital fraud

Digital fraud is on the rise, but most U.S. consumers are in the dark about how to protect themselves against it. Fifty-eight million U.S. consumers had a new account opened without their authorization in the last 12 months, according to a new study from IDology, a GBG company. The figure represents a 21% increase in fraudulent consumer account openings from 2020. Yet, IDology's Fourth Annual Consumer Digital Identity Study indicates that less than half of U.S. consumers know how to protect their data and identities.
CELL PHONES
bloombergtax.com

EU Digital Tax Must Be Scrapped After Global Deal, Lawmaker Says

The EU will have to drop its plans for a digital levy following the global tax agreement reached earlier this month, a key member of the European Parliament said Wednesday. “As part of the OECD agreement, it is clear that a digital service tax or a digital levy cannot be introduced or needs to be faded out, needs to disappear,” said Paul Tang, chair of the EU’s tax subcommittee.
ECONOMY
AFP

US-China climate pact: What does it mean for Beijing?

After trading barbs throughout the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, the United States and China announced a surprise pact to cooperate on climate change, signalling a desire to set it aside from other thorny disputes. What do the broad commitments mean for China, responsible for more than a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions? China has pledged to peak coal consumption before 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy