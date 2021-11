Last month, 35-year-old Mark Wright was shot and killed in Atlantic City and now cops are asking for your help finding the man who they say pulled the trigger. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 45-year-old Umar Abdullah, who is also known as James Collins, James Coger III, and goes by the nicknames "Munchie" and "O," has been charged with first-degree murder and related weapon charges.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO