Jenna Rosenstein Shares Her Simplified Nightly Skincare Routine

Is it just me, or do you also feel like you have your life together after buying skincare products? Maybe it's the fact that I'm investing in items to make my skin healthier and more beautiful or the fact that I'm adding another routine to my lifestyle, but I feel a huge sense of accomplishment whenever I invest in my skin. I also find joy in testing out new products. But I must admit that it's difficult for me to stay consistent—especially with a nighttime routine. Late nights out often cut my routine in half (or altogether), and I want to end this vicious cycle. I'm committed to curating products that are simple and effective, and Dermstore is the first place I'm looking. The site features a collection of carefully selected, professional-strength formulas from top skincare brands, but I've got my eyes on SkinCeuticals, PCA Skin, Revision Skincare, and Sunday Riley. The fact that these products have historically only been available at dermatologists' offices has me excited to test them out. Oh, and if you're a new customer, you can subscribe to Dermstore to receive 15% off your first order with the code WELCOME15. (You're welcome.) In short, my new and improved skincare routine is loading, and some of the products I'm eyeing are waiting for you below.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO