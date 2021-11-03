JOHN DEERE WORKERS REJECT REVISED CONTRACT PROPOSAL, EXTENDING THEIR STRIKE

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO