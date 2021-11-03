CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

JOHN DEERE WORKERS REJECT REVISED CONTRACT PROPOSAL, EXTENDING THEIR STRIKE

By Jay Allen
deltadailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in under one month, workers at the agriculture equipment maker Deere & Company rejected a contract proposal negotiated by their union on Tuesday, extending a strike that began...

www.deltadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
deltadailynews.com

JOHN DEERE EXECUTIVE SAYS INCREASED OVERSEAS PRODUCTION POSSIBLE AS UAW STRIKE CONTINUES

A Deere & Co. executive said Monday that the manufacturer will be able to shift some production to its overseas sites as the 10,100-employee strike affecting plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas continues. Cory Reed, president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, told the Des Moines Register that Deere executives still want to reach an agreement with the striking United Auto Workers members, but that company leaders have pulled levers to keep some products flowing since the strike began Oct. 14.
ECONOMY
WNCY

Survey: 54% of Equipment Dealers Don’t Support Deere Strike

A majority of equipment dealers don’t support striking John Deere workers, according to a recent poll from Farm Equipment Magazine. The poll found roughly 54% of dealers indicated they do not support the strike, while 37% said they did, and 8.5% weren’t sure. Deere workers have rejected two tentative contract...
INDUSTRY
Effingham Radio

John Deere Considers Moving Production During Strike

The president of one of John Deere’s divisions says the company will be able to shift some production overseas if the workers’ strike continues. The strike is affecting over ten-thousand employees from production plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division tells...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

‘A Way of Life Is At Stake.’ Striking John Deere Workers Defy the Company, and Their Union, to Tell Their Stories

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Iola Register

Deere warns striking workers not to expect better offer

Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn’t return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn’t offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises. Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said the deal the United Auto Workers union...
ECONOMY
KCRG.com

Deere contract voted down

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Union workers returned to the ballot box Tuesday to reject the contract proposal pieced together by negotiators and Deere & Co. officials. The results are as followed:. Local 838 results: Yes: 29%, No: 71%. National results: Yes: 45%, No: 55%. John Deere said this in response...
WATERLOO, IA
bloomberglaw.com

Strike Gives Deere Workers a New Deal That’s Better Than Most

John Deere workers went on strike last month hoping to snag a bigger piece of their employer’s $5 billion pie, forcing the company to shift office staff to the assembly line. Now, it appears the workers got their wish. Deere & Co. workers are set to vote Tuesday on a...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Agriculture Online

Timeline of the Deere, UAW strike

On top of supply shortages, and harvest season demands, labor disputes plagued John Deere through the month of October. Below is a timeline of the situation and coverage from Successful Farming. October 1, 2021. The United Auto Workers’ (UAW) contract with Deere & Company was set to expire on October...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

John Deere reaches agreement with labor union following strike

Following a strike from employees, John Deere has announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) for a new labor contract. While the agreement must receive approval from UAW workers to take effect, John Deere officials said in an emailed statement that the agreement would last six years for the union’s "10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas."
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Company
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
SmartAsset

What Is a Self-Insurance Plan?

Employer healthcare insurance can be a valuable addition to your employee benefits package. In an effort to reduce costs, more companies are choosing self-insurance plans to meet the healthcare coverage needs of employees. Also referred to as a self-funded plan, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Self-Insurance Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy