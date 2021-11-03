CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Autologous stem cell transplants for multiple myeloma

Medical News Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) is a popular treatment option for eligible individuals with multiple myeloma. It can allow people with multiple myeloma to grow healthy blood cells again. However, ASCT can cause some severe side effects. Some people refer to autologous transplantation as “autotransplantation.” However, autotransplantation more commonly...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Colin Powell's cancer: What is multiple myeloma?

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday at age 84 due to complications of COVID-19, had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines. The cancer attacks plasma cells: white blood cells that make antibodies to protect...
CANCER
thedoctorstv.com

Autism Is Not a Blood Disorder, So How Can It be Treated with Stem Cells?

Neurobiologist and stem cell expert Jack Price joins to discuss Duke University’s stem cell autism treatment. He shares that blood stem cells create blood cells, and autism is not a blood disorder, also sharing that part of the issue is that we will never know why some kids succeed and why some do not. The Doctors also question how you get informed consent from children, especially ones that are not verbal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the pathophysiology of multiple myeloma?

Pathophysiology refers to changes in bodily processes that result from disease. In the case of multiple myeloma (MM), which is a type of bone marrow cancer, the pathophysiology is complex. It can lead to bone, blood, kidney, and sometimes neurological problems. MM pathophysiology has a widespread impact on the body....
CANCER
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment

Many different treatments are available for the management of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including a variety of small-molecule inhibitors, such as Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitors, as well as traditional chemoimmunotherapy. The optimal treatment approach for CLL is based on a combination of patient- and disease-specific factors. Are you up-to-date on current treatment recommendations for CLL?
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Organ Transplants#Transplantation#Asct
Hartford Business

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the leading organization accelerating a cure for each and every myeloma patient. The MMRF drives next-generation treatments to patients, uses data to deliver more precise treatments, and empowers patients with information and resources to extend their lives. Q: Why is the organization a...
NORWALK, CT
ajmc.com

The Impact of Evolving Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma, Part 3

Bruce A. Feinberg, DO, Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA, Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh, Joseph Mikhael, MD. Joe Mikhael, MD, provides an overview of minimal residual disease and assesses the prognostic impact for a patient with multiple myeloma. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO: Joe, I want to go back to you in...
CANCER
Medscape News

Sickle Cell Disease Stem Cell Transplantation Clinical Practice Guidelines (ASH, 2021)

Clinical practice guidelines on sickle cell disease stem cell transplantation by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) were published in September 2021 in Blood Advances.[1]. For patients with sickle cell disease who have had an overt stroke or who have abnormal transcranial Doppler ultrasound scan results, human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Decrease in early mortality for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients in the Netherlands: a population-based study

Identification of risk factors for early mortality (EM) in multiple myeloma (MM) patients may contribute to different therapeutic approaches in patients at risk for EM. This population-based study aimed to assess trends in EM and risk factors for EM among MM patients diagnosed in the Netherlands. All MM patients, newly diagnosed between 1989 and 2018, were identified in the Netherlands Cancer Registry. Patients were categorized into three calendar periods (1989"“1998, 1999"“2008, 2009"“2018) and into five age groups (â‰¤65, 66"“70, 71"“75, 76"“80, >80 years). EM was defined as death by any cause â‰¤180 days post-diagnosis. We included 28,328 MM patients (median age 70 years; 55% males). EM decreased from 22% for patients diagnosed in 1989"“1998 to 13% for patients diagnosed in 2009"“2018 (P"‰<"‰0.01) and this decrease was observed among all age groups. Exact causes of death could not be elucidated. Besides patient's age, we found that features related to a more aggressive disease presentation, and patient characteristics reflecting patients' physical condition were predictive of EM. In summary, EM decreased from 1999 onwards. Nevertheless, EM remains high, especially for patients aged >70 years. Therefore, novel strategies should be explored to improve the outcome of patients at risk for EM.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Risk Assessments Can Improve Tailored Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses how risk assessments and new drug combinations could influence treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a hematologist at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the Plasma Cell Disorders Scientific Committee at the American Society of Hematology, discusses how risk assessments and new drug combinations could influence treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Extends BLA PDUFA Date for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) CAR T-cell therapy is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted an extension of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date to February 28, 2022, for the Biologics License Application (BLA) filed by Janssen for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).1.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Shain Looks at the Role of Transplant Eligibility in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor, with an ECOG performance score of 1. He eventually received a diagnosis of stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma after testing and examination. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Kenneth Shain, MD, PhD, of Morsani College of Medicine at...
CANCER
Nature.com

Longitudinal lung function in childhood cancer survivors after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Longitudinal data on pulmonary function after pediatric allogeneic or autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) are rare. We examined pulmonary function and associated risk factors in 5-year childhood cancer survivors (CCSs) longitudinally. We included 74 CCSs diagnosed between 1976 and 2010, treated with HSCT, and with at least two pulmonary function tests performed during follow-up. Median follow-up was 9 years (range 6"“13). We described pulmonary function as z-scores for lung volumes (forced vital capacity [FVC], residual volume [RV], total lung capacity [TLC]), flows (forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s [FEV1], maximal mid-expiratory flow [MMEF]), and diffusion capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO) and assessed associations with potential risk factors using multivariable regression analysis. The median z-scores for FEV1, FVC, and TLC were below the expected throughout the follow-up period. This was not the case for RV, MMEF and DLCO. Female gender, radiotherapy to the chest, and relapse were associated with lower z-scores of FEV1, FVC, MMEF, RV or DLCO. Childhood cancer survivors after HSCT are at risk of pulmonary dysfunction. The complex and multifactorial etiology of pulmonary dysfunction emphasizes the need for longitudinal prospective studies to better characterize the course and causes of pulmonary function impairment in CCSs.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Could new stem cell technology eliminate need for donors’ cells?

“Look at that! Life!” said Deidra Flowers-Williams, a sickle cell disease patient, as she held up a tube with stem cells donated by her sister, Tanisha Flowers. It was just minutes before doctors at the NIH Clinical Center would use the cells – extracted from her sister’s bone marrow – for a transplant they hoped would cure the devastating blood disease the 40-year-old had endured most of her life.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Long-term results and GvHD after prophylactic and preemptive donor lymphocyte infusion after allogeneic stem cell transplantation for acute leukemia

We report on 318 patients with acute leukemia, receiving donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) in complete hematologic remission (CHR) after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). DLI were applied preemptively (preDLI) for minimal residual disease (MRD, n"‰="‰23) or mixed chimerism (MC, n"‰="‰169), or as prophylaxis in high-risk patients with complete chimerism and molecular remission (proDLI, n"‰="‰126). Median interval from alloSCT to DLI1 was 176 days, median follow-up was 7.0 years. Five-year cumulative relapse incidence (CRI), non-relapse mortality (NRM), leukemia-free and overall survival (LFS/OS) of the entire cohort were 29.1%, 12.7%, 58.2%, and 64.3%. Cumulative incidences of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) grade II"“IVÂ°/chronic GvHD were 11.9%/31%. Nineteen patients (6%) died from DLI-induced GvHD. Age â‰¥60 years (p"‰="‰0.046), advanced stage at transplantation (p"‰="‰0.003), shorter interval from transplantation (p"‰="‰0.018), and prior aGvHD â‰¥IIÂ° (p"‰="‰0.036) were risk factors for DLI-induced GvHD. GvHD did not influence CRI, but was associated with NRM and lower LFS/OS. Efficacy of preDLI was demonstrated by decreasing MRD/increasing blood counts in 71%, and increasing chimerism in 70%. Five-year OS after preDLI for MRD/MC was 51%/68% among responders, and 37% among non-responders. The study describes response and outcome of DLI in CHR and helps to identify candidates without increased risk of severe GvHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Daratumumab Combined With Lenalidomide, Dexamethasone, Improves Overall Survival For Certain Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone increased overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ineligible for stem cell transplantation, according to the interim analysis of the phase 3 MAIA trial. No new safety concerns were encountered, which the investigators said support the frontline use of daratumumab plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma who are ineligible for transplantation.
CANCER
wustl.edu

New technique may lead to safer stem cell transplants

Method, in mice, can eliminate need for chemotherapy, radiation, in treating blood cancers, other diseases. For hard-to-treat leukemias, lymphomas and other blood cancers, stem cell transplantation is the gold standard of care. The procedure involves replacing a patient’s own blood-forming stem cells with a donor’s stem cells and, in the process, eradicating cancer cells in the blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cancerhealth.com

Imbruvica Improves Survival for People With Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

New evidence suggests that adding the targeted therapy ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to a standard chemotherapy regimen can improve how long some younger people with a specific form of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) live. The findings, published November 4, 2021, in Cancer Cell, come from a new analysis by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, of a previously conducted phase 3 clinical trial.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy