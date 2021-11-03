CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and MARIA CHENG
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251WxX_0clGyED400
Virus Outbreak India Vaccine FILE - A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine at a health center in Garia , South 24 Pargana district, India, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The World Health Organization has granted an emergency use license to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot that was authorized by the country’s regulators long before advanced testing was completed to prove it was safe and effective. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (Bikas Das)

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed.

The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The action makes Covaxin the eighth COVID-19 vaccine to receive WHO's green light.

“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products.

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the government’s apex research body. The vaccine is made using a killed coronavirus to prompt an immune response and is given in two doses.

WHO said the vaccine was found to be about 78% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and was “extremely suitable” for poor countries due to its much easier storage requirements.

An expert group convened by WHO said there was insufficient data about the vaccine's safety and efficacy in pregnant women; studies are being planned to address those questions.

India’s drug regulator authorized Covaxin in January, months before extensive testing in people had been completed, prompting concern from health experts that the shot was given the nod prematurely.

Bharat Biotech published results in July showing the vaccine was about 93% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and roughly 65% effective against infection with the more contagious delta variant.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of the two-dose vaccine in March. By mid-October, over 110 million jabs of the vaccine had been administered, making Covaxin the second-most used COVID-19 shot in India after AstraZeneca's.

Despite India’s repeated endorsement of its homegrown vaccine, Bharat Biotech has faced problems scaling up production. In July, India’s Health Ministry said the company was making 25 million doses of the vaccine on average each month and expected to increase monthly production to 58 million doses.

The company says it’s aiming to reach an annual capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021, or over 80 million shots each month, but has not responded to questions about its current capacity.

Bharat Biotech said several other countries, including Brazil, Philippines, Iran and Mexico, also had authorized its COVID-19 vaccine. Before India paused exports, shots made by Bharat Biotech were sent to Myanmar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe as grants, and to Mauritius and Iran as a part of commercial deals, data from India’s Foreign Ministry shows.

The federal prosecutor’s office in Brazil is investigating possible irregularities in the Health Ministry’s contract to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin.

To date, the World Health Organization has granted emergency approval to the vaccines made by AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and the Chinese pharmaceuticals Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Vaccines OK'd by WHO can be used as part of the U.N.-backed COVAX effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and to share doses with poorer countries. The initiative is in desperate need of more vaccines after failing to meet its targets and dramatically reducing the number of vaccines expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

WHO’s emergency use licensing for Covaxin should also mean that millions of Indians immunized with the shot will be allowed to travel internationally by countries that recognize vaccines authorized by WHO, including Britain, European Union members and Canada.

___

Cheng reported from London.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Indian#Covid#Ap#U N#Bharat Biotech
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, says WHO Chief

Geneva [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our...
WORLD
Metro International

Indian home-grown COVID-19 shot wins WHO emergency use approval

BENGALURU (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has granted approval for Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech’s home-grown COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use listing, paving the way for it to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries. The WHO tweet https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1455869995188097030ed that its technical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios

WHO approves Indian COVID vaccine in boost for global supply efforts

The World Health Organization on Wednesday approved Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Why it matters: The approval should help with gaps in global coronavirus vaccine supplies, particularly in low-income countries, and boost the United Nations-backed COVAX program that's aimed at addressing COVID-19 vaccine inequality. Without...
WORLD
World Health Organization

WHO issues emergency use listing for eighth COVID-19 vaccine

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy