City of Milton’s director of public works retires after 32 years

MILTON

For the last 32 years, Howard “Howie” Robinson has been director of public works for the city of Milton. But as of Thursday, he shifted his focus primarily to being a grandfather.

“I’d like to maybe referee basketball a little bit more and go to a lot more of the grandkids’ stuff,” Robinson said about his plans for retirement, effective this week. “I won’t have to get up at midnight to plow the snow as much. At least the guys hopefully won’t be calling.”

For more than three decades, Robinson has seen Milton families use the city’s bike trails, sledding hills and renovated parks. He saw the splash pad at South Goodrich Park built, a popular bike trail paved and helped plant hundreds of trees throughout Milton.

“Some of my favorite things from over the years are the parks; the things that everybody can use all the time,” Robinson said.

Robinson worked for the city of Janesville for nine years before being hired in Milton on Nov. 6, 1989. Originally from Mauston, he went to college at UW-River Falls.

Robinson said Milton residents depend on the public works for help, from setting up holiday lights to taking care of the local cemeteries. These are not typical tasks for a municipal public works department, but he said he is happy Milton provides the services.

“We still do the brush collection and bulky trash (pickup). Some cities have had to stop doing these things. That’s always been a really good thing” to offer Milton residents, Robinson said.

In the fall, the city crew also collects leaves and supplies wood chips in public spaces as needed.

Robinson said he has seen the transformation of the Highway 26 bypass and many new businesses establish themselves during his time as public works director.

“When I started here, pretty much everything south and east of McEwan Lane was a cornfield,” he said. “Piggly Wiggly was an oats field the first year I started here. The Crossbridge Park wasn’t there. The population went from around 4,000 people to over 6,000.”

Robinson said he will miss his co-workers as much as having the opportunity to assist the people of Milton.

“They depend on the department,” he said. “If they call for something, most of the time things are able to get fixed or something can get solved to make things better.”