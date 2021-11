It does not matter if it runs on your machine. Your code must run in the production environment and it must do so performantly. For that, you need tooling to better understand your application’s behavior under different circumstances. In the earliest days of software development, all we had were logs, which are still around and incredibly useful. You’re likely to also consider Application Performance Monitoring tools or APM. Observability is an evolving and important feature of any software system.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO