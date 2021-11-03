CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

College Marching Band Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters at Football Game

By Joe DiVita
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baylor University's Golden Wave Band performed a special halftime tribute to Foo Fighters at a football game on Oct. 30 in celebration of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was a Texas showdown as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Longhorns...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Waco, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Entertainment
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
foxsanantonio.com

Syracuse marching band seen wearing masks with holes during football game

WASHINGTON (TND) — Trumpet players from Syracuse University’s marching band could be seen wearing masks with holes cut in them during the school's home football game Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The aim appeared to be to allow the band members to wear masks while simultaneously playing instruments that require them to inhale and exhale.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Chet Holmgren: Gonzaga freshman makes history in college debut

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren made his highly-anticipated college debut Tuesday night. And the true freshman did not disappoint, turning in a historic performance as the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 97-63 win over the Dixie State Trailblazers in the season opener. Holmgren posted a double-double with 14 points and 13...
NBA
MLive

Chelsea Marching Band brings sunshine to a rainy playoff game

CHELSEA, MI – Chelsea hosted Summit Academy for a rainy playoff game Friday night. Chelsea won, 40-14. The weather did not let up as fans began to enter Jerry Niehaus Field for the 7 p.m. football game. A rainbow of umbrellas and ponchos littered the stands to block out the downpour.
CHELSEA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The Foo Fighters#American Football#Baylor University#Baylor Bears#The Texas Longhorns#The Golden Wave Band#Twitter
KVUE

The Jones twins' impressive balancing act: Football and marching band

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Over the past two decades, the ways in which our kids play sports have drastically changed. Gone are the days of care-free pick-up games at the park. In their place? Sports specialization. According to recent research presented by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than...
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KBTX.com

College Station marching bands bow out of state competition with plenty to be proud of

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in each school’s history the marching bands and color guards for A&M Consolidated and College Station High School have made it to the UIL State Marching Band Contest. Unfortunately, neither school advanced to the finals on Tuesday but there was an enormous amount of talent on display Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio and plenty for the BCS community to be proud of.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Falcons pay tribute to Jovita Moore before kickoff of Sunday’s game

ATLANTA — Sometimes it’s a small gesture, the little things to honor and show some love for a co-worker, friend and fan who recently passed. The Arthur Blank Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons took some time before kicking off Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers to pay their respects to Channel 2′s Jovita Moore, who passed away peacefully Thursday night.
NFL
Southlake Style

Dragon Band Heading To State Marching Band Contest

After medaling in the Bands of America Super Regional Competition last month, the Southlake Carroll Dragon Band hit yet another milestone last weekend — making the UIL State Marching Band Contest. During the Area B marching contest at Pennington Field on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Dragon Band performed its marching...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Cowboys NFL Hall Of Famer Cliff Harris Celebrates His Father’s Purple Heart On Veterans Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – What a year it’s been for Cliff Harris. Taking his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Part of the Cowboys first two Super Bowl titles, none of which would’ve been possible for him without a father who instilled courage in him as a child. Cliff Harris (credit: Keith Russell – CBS 11) Cliff Harris says “I’m such a fortunate guy to be here talking to you today because of him”. Orland Jordan Harris…. Better known as Buddy A standout football player at Quachita Baptist college, before joining the Air Force. A P-38 pilot during World War II.…helping the U.S. hold...
NFL
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy