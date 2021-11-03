High School Playoff Scenarios

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.

