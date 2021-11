Max Chen was named the Male Swimmer of the Meet after a great swim at the Thomas Murphy Invitational. Hopkins men’s swimming has had a fantastic season thus far, winning their last home meet 201.5-59.5. A standout member of the team is senior Max Chen. In his most recent meet, the Thomas Murphy Invitational, he was named the Male Swimmer of the Meet after placing first in both the 100 and 200 Breast. The News-Letter spoke with Chen about his thoughts on the achievement, the progress of the team and their hopes for the future.

