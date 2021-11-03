Production Officially Begins on Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2”

After their teasing video over the weekend, Disney has updated the synopsis for their upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, and while it does reveal a little more about the plot of the long awaited return of the Sanderson sisters, it also may prove a little underwhelming. Filming on the movie has been underway for the last two weeks, and while there has been no sign of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy on set yet, there have been plenty of behind the scenes images released thanks to local news coverage and residents of Rhode Island who have been getting handy with a camera in the area.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO