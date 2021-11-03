CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Production Officially Begins on Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2”

By Kellie Sahagian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween may be over, but the Sanderson sisters have just begun having their fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have officially returned as their iconic witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. Production is currently occurring in Rhode Island with director Anne Fletcher and will be released exclusively on Disney+...

