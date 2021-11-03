Junior Hockey: WarHawks cruise past Loons

KINGSLEY – Seventh-ranked Kingsley won its fourth straight district championship with a 32-6 win over Clare on Friday. The Stags (10-1) led 8-0 after the first quarter. With the loss, Clare ends its season at 7-4. Kingsley will now travel to second-ranked Frankenmuth (11-0) in a regional final next week....
WARREN TWP. – The Watchung Hills Junior Ice Hockey program has begun play with teams in three divisions in the Morris County Youth Hockey League. Games are played each weekend at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. In games played last weekend, the U12 team battled through their Friday night game...
CT and Dory are flying solo this week and give their quick thoughts on the past week in Lightning hockey. Topics include takeaways on the past 3 games (all W’s, btw!), how the special teams have looked, an interesting note about the defensemen and the young player who’s been a lot of fun to watch so far this season and more. Plus, they get it all covered in about 15 minutes!
After suffering its first loss of the season against Eden Prairie a week ago, the top-seeded Stillwater football team responded with a resounding 56-14 victory over Eagan in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Oct. 29 at Stillwater Area High School. The Ponies (8-1) will host fourth-seeded Wayzata (7-2), a 37-6 winner over Osseo, in the second round on Friday, Nov. 5.
BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team opened a weekend series with a 4-2 win over St. Thomas on Friday night at Slater Family Ice Arena in its first home CCHA game of the season.
EVART – McBain cruised to a 42-7 win over conference foe Evart in a Division 7 district semifinal on Friday. The Ramblers (7-3) held a 22-7 lead at the half en route to their fourth straight win. With the loss, Evart ends its season at 7-3. McBain will take on...
Caden Nelson totaled 58 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they were defeated by the Perham Yellowjackets 27-7 Wednesday, Oct. 20. Ryan Harmela was the leading receiver for the Patriots as he caught four passes for 37 yards. Pequot ends their regular season with a...
GOWER, Mo. — East Buchanan didn’t face much resistance in the first round of districts, putting up seven first half touchdowns en route to a 42-0 victory over Carrollton on Friday at East Buchanan High School. Staring down a winless team in Carrollton (0-9), No. 3-seeded East Buchanan (9-1) wanted...
Senior night is a time to both honor the kids playing their final game, and see what the future holds for your team. There’s no better way to go out than with a victory. Grand Junction High School did that in a 56-12 win over conference foe Gateway at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
Early in Wednesday’s playoff opener, Ridgeview girls tennis coach Laura Rice could sense something wasn’t quite right with her team. Fortunately, whatever was troubling her squad didn’t last long. After losing at No. 1 singles, the No. 4 Wolf Pack took control of the match, winning the remaining 12 sets...
YOUNGSTOWN — After each practice and game this season, Ursuline has broken from its team huddle to branch out and do 16 pushups. The exercise signals the 16 weeks the Irish will have played if they’re to win a state championship this year — a goal set by the seniors at the season’s outset.
Football fans entered Fred Petersen Stadium buzzing amid anxious energy Friday. It was Homecoming night and a bout between two nearby schools with lots on the line. What began as a tight battle though ended in an easy win – North Torrance cruised on its way to a 34-21 victory over West Torrance on Friday night, snatching the second-place spot in the Pioneer League.
WESTFIELD – The Westfield State women’s volleyball team defeated the Bay Path Wildcats in straight sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-7) in the Owls final regular season home game at the Woodward Center on Thursday. The non-conference win lifts the Owls to 7-20 overall and 5-2 at home, the Wildcats fall to...
In Illinois, the weather for high school playoff football can be less than optimal, with the distinct possibilities of cold, wind, rain and snow. The first three graced Fenwick High School’s first-round IHSA Class 5A playoff game against Kaneland on Oct. 29 at Triton College in River Grove. But, after a sluggish start due to penalties and turnovers, the Friars pulled away for a 50-14 victory.
On a near-perfect night for football, Norfolk Catholic squeezed the most out of virtually every opportunity it had against Crofton in the first round of the Class C2 state playoffs, resulting in a game that wasn't as close as the 35-6 final score might have suggested. "I think we were...
Brian and Heather Raynsford share a peek inside the life of a billet family (and tips on billeting) For families and players in the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League, it’s a rite of passage to leave the comforts of home and go play for their respective junior hockey teams. That leave, however, requires something unique to hockey when compared to other sports byway of billet families.
The Janesville Jets dropped a pair of NAHL games this past weekend on the road to the Anchorage Wolverines. Anchorage took Friday night's game, 6-2, then won Saturday's contest, 7-3. Friday night, the Wolverines (8-4-1) broke open a 2-2 tie in the second period with three goals. They added another...
WASHINGTON (October 29, 2021) – Howard University men's swimming & diving team took down crosstown rival American, 137.5-86.5, in front of a packed house at Burr Pool. Collectively, HU grabbed nine victories while seeing several Bison etch their names into the school's record books. Juniors Mark-Anthony Beckles (Chaguanas, Trinidad &...
ST. PAUL, Ore.—After downing the Central Christian Tigers 3-1 in the second round of the state playoffs, the St. Paul volleyball program turned its attention to a different large cat in the state quarterfinals. The No. 2 seeded Bucks hosted the No. 7 seeded Echo Cougars on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in a showdown of league champions; St. Paul went 14-0 in the Casco League and Echo went 11-0 in the Big Sky League.
HAMDEN, Connecticut – The American International College ice hockey team fell 2-1 in overtime to No. 5 Quinnipiac University in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, October 30. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: No. 5 Quinnipiac 2, AIC 1 (F/OT) Records: Quinnipiac improves to 5-1-2, while AIC drops to 1-5-1 Location: People's...
