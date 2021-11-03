CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK homeowners brace for potential interest rate hike

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8O1Z_0clGojsX00

British homeowners and borrowers are bracing for a possible interest rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday, which would be the first among the world’s leading industrial nations since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial markets think the central bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be ahead of other major central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have yet to signal when they might start lifting borrowing rates.

Even if it doesn't, there's an expectation that the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee would indicate that it is ready to raise rates at its next meeting just before Christmas .

“The long game of limbo for the Bank of England appears almost at an end, with expectations growing that there will be a rate rise at Thursday’s meeting," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Rising expectations of a rate hike have prompted several commercial banks to withdraw many super-cheap fixed mortgage deals. Last week, there were 82 such deals available from 0.84% to 0.99%, but by Tuesday, it had shrunk to 22 deals, according to financial information firm Defaqto.

Those homeowners already on variable rates — of around a quarter — will likely face an immediate increase in their mortgage payments if their lenders respond to any rate hike.

“We have enjoyed record low interest rates for a long time and they had to start going back up at some point," said Katie Brain, consumer banking expert at Defaqto. “For anyone who needs a mortgage, there is never a good time for this.”

A number of policymakers on the rate-setting panel have voiced concerns about the increase in consumer prices. The hope would be that an early rate rise would keep a lid on the peak in inflation.

Though the headline measure of consumer price inflation dipped slightly in September to 3.1%, it remains more than a percentage point above the Bank of England's government-mandated target of 2%. It is also expected to rise further in coming months, with or without a rate hike.

In the past, the rate-setting panel has sometimes held off from raising interest rates if it judged the increase in prices to be tied to temporary phenomena. Some of the current inflation increase is because of temporary factors, including comparing prices to those from a year ago when they had slumped in the early months of the pandemic.

However, there are signs that the rise in inflation is becoming embedded in the British economy through higher wage increases.

“While we consider it's slightly more likely that the bank will wait until the final meeting of the year on Dec. 16, a hike this Thursday would not come as a surprise,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

“Either way, the vote is likely to be split,” he added.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.98%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates in the U.S. fell this week, as the key 30-year rate again retreated below the 3% mark. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the benchmark home loan declined to 2.98% from 3.09% last week. Last year at this time the rate stood at […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Consumer Banking#Uk#British#The Bank Of England#The U S Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Monetary Policy Committee#Defaqto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

UK and U.S. Central Bankers Indicate Rate Hikes in 2022

Bank of England (BOE) Governor Bailey boosted expectations of higher benchmark interest rates in the UK today by stating that, “If we see signs of rising inflation expectations feeding into wages, we will have to act with rates.” He also noted that much of the recent prices rises were related to reopening after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank branch network dwindles further after another 267 closures

The number of bank branches in Britain shrank by another 5% in the spring after more than 250 were axed as the pandemic accelerated closures, new figures from the City watchdog have revealed.Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows that 267 bank and building society branches were closed permanently between April and June, leaving the overall network 4.55% smaller at 5,599.The closures meant less than two-thirds of the UK population (60.1%) are now within 2km of a bank branch, down from 61.8% in the first quarter of 2021.It also saw a drop in the proportion of those within 5km...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Liberty Mutual, Progressive hike homeowners rates in September

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. could see the largest rise in homeowners premiums from rate increases approved in September. Liberty Mutual subsidiaries received a total of 30 homeowners rate-hike approvals from regulators in 13 states during the month, which could boost its written premiums by an aggregate $58.2 million. More than half of the projected total is expected to result from three rate increases approved by state regulators in Texas.
REAL ESTATE
spglobal.com

Fed's taper plan hammers odds of near-term interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve's long-awaited tapering announcement has eliminated the probability of a near-term interest rate hike, according to a key measure of investors' expectations. As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee this week approved a plan to taper its $120 billion in securities purchases by $15 billion per month, likely...
BUSINESS
newschain

Bank holds interest rates, but says hike due ‘in months’ to cool inflation

The Bank of England has held off from raising interest rates despite warning over soaring inflation, but said a hike is likely in the “coming months” to cool price rises. Minutes of the Bank’s latest decision showed members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted seven to two in favour of keeping rates unchanged at 0.1% – in spite of mounting pressure to rein in rocketing inflation.
BUSINESS
ibmadison.com

Take Five with Elliott Eisenberg, Part 2: Signaling interest rate hikes early could stave off recession

Elliot Eisenberg, the man who makes the “dismal science” of economics both entertaining and informative, makes his virtual return to Madison on Nov. 10 during State Bank of Cross Plains’ annual economic forecast. Eisenberg, of Econ70.com, home to the appropriately named GraphsandLaughs, will give his take on growth, inflation, and the global supply chain in a program tentatively titled “Growing but Slowing.” We spoke to Eisenberg by phone to get his take on the 2022 economy, and he’s cautiously optimistic.
MADISON, WI
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

444K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy