VHA Eagles Capture Region Championship

The Frankenmuth Eagles won their 5th District Title in the last six years with a 37 – 7 win over the Swan Valley Vikings. The Eagles jumped out to a 20 – 0 1st quarter lead on two Cole Jankowski TD runs of 2 and 19 yards. Sam Barger added the other score on a 53 yard run. Jankowski added the lone 2nd quarter score on a 1 yard run and Frankenmuth took a 27 – 0 lead into halftime. At the 4:50 mark of the 3rd quarter, Seth Malmo connected on a 23 yard field goal and a 30 – 0 Eagle lead. Late in the 3rd quarter, Cole Lindow electrified the home crowd with a 78 yard jaunt to paydirt to up the lead to 37 – 0. The Vikings had their lone score in the 4th quarter on a Tyler Drain short TD run. The Eagle offense totaled 466 yards of offense led by Lindow’s 164 yards rushing and Jankowski’s 156 yards. The defense held the Vikings to 155 yards of offense. Brenden Marker led the defense with 10 tackles, followed by Jake Andrews with 9. The Eagles will play for a Regional Championship next week against the Kingsley Stags who defeated Clare 32 – 6. Game time and date to be determined.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO