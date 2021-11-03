CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

VHA Eagles Capture Region Championship

By Bob Roberts
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 3--Friday night, the VHA Football took the field for the last regular season game. This was a big region game for the Eagles as they took on Grace, a 7-1 team out of Bainbridge. The Eagles took the field and drove the ball down for...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman is going to claim Odell Beckham Jr., isn’t he?

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately want to have an elite passing offense. They’ve invested four of their last five first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball, spent heavily on one of the best offensive lines in the business when fully healthy, and moved on from the first Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history to try to field an innovative offensive around a bright young wunderkind.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Vha#The Vha Football#Grace#Bainbridge
frankenmuthathletics.com

Eagles Capture District Title With 37 – 7 Victory Over Swan Valley

The Frankenmuth Eagles won their 5th District Title in the last six years with a 37 – 7 win over the Swan Valley Vikings. The Eagles jumped out to a 20 – 0 1st quarter lead on two Cole Jankowski TD runs of 2 and 19 yards. Sam Barger added the other score on a 53 yard run. Jankowski added the lone 2nd quarter score on a 1 yard run and Frankenmuth took a 27 – 0 lead into halftime. At the 4:50 mark of the 3rd quarter, Seth Malmo connected on a 23 yard field goal and a 30 – 0 Eagle lead. Late in the 3rd quarter, Cole Lindow electrified the home crowd with a 78 yard jaunt to paydirt to up the lead to 37 – 0. The Vikings had their lone score in the 4th quarter on a Tyler Drain short TD run. The Eagle offense totaled 466 yards of offense led by Lindow’s 164 yards rushing and Jankowski’s 156 yards. The defense held the Vikings to 155 yards of offense. Brenden Marker led the defense with 10 tackles, followed by Jake Andrews with 9. The Eagles will play for a Regional Championship next week against the Kingsley Stags who defeated Clare 32 – 6. Game time and date to be determined.
FOOTBALL
marysvilleonline.net

Eagles near perfect in regional

Control of the line of scrimmage was essential, Axtell assistant coach Craig Wiebe told the Eagle defensive players during pre-game warmup. The boys listened, playing a nearly perfect regional eight-man Division II football game against their Hanover rivals. The game was tied in the second quarter at 14-all and for a while it remained close. Keagan Dimler’s six-yard touchdown run with 6:16 to go in the third quarter cut Axtell’s 28-20 lead to 28-26. The Eagles shut out Emmitt Jueneman on the two-point conversion run to avoid a 28-all score.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clarksvillenow.com

3 local teams heading into high school football playoffs this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) — After 10 weeks of high school football, we are left with only three remaining teams in Clarksville. The Clarksville Wildcats, Kenwood Knights and Montgomery Central Indians will all be in action on Friday night hoping to keep their seasons alive. All three teams will be on the road this week.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
FanSided

3 Cowboys who deserve blame for embarrassing loss to Broncos

As the Dallas Cowboys collapse against the Denver Broncos, who should take the blame for this lopsided loss? Well, where do we start?. The Denver Broncos entered the season with mild expectations and seemed like a team that would have a fairly decent season, but they didn’t appear to be the type of team that could crush a potential Super Bowl contender.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
wflx.com

South Fla. to host state championship football games again

Some state high school football championship games are returning to South Florida for the first time in more than a decade. The Florida High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 and 2022 state championship games for Class 8A-4A will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The Class 3A-1A state championships will be played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy