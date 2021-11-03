CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Do Yourself a Favor and Invest in a Good Pair of Black Ankle Boots

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't go wrong with a pair of classic black ankle boots. They go with everything in your wardrobe, from jeans to frilly dresses. Even if you pick up a style with current details, be they kitten heels or embellished zippers or patent...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Goes Glam Modeling a Little Black Dress for Michael Kors Holiday Campaign

Michael Kors unveiled today its 2021 holiday campaign and it’s as glamorous as ever. The photographs, which are taken by Sean Thomas, certainly do not hold back on extravagance. The star-studded cast of the campaign includes Michael Kors, Bella Hadid, Bretman Rock, Tina Leung and Lori Harvey. The group is captured jetting off to New York for the holidays. In one of the photos, all of the campaign participants gather around Kors, who sports a black suit with a T-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses. The others are seen wearing a mix of black and shiny silver ensembles and bags....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Tom Ford
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Futuristic-Chic in a Black Jumpsuit With Pointed-Toe Boots

Kim Kardashian channeled futuristic-chic while leaving a hotel earlier today. The 41-year-old dressed in black from head-to-toe. The media personality, who was in New York to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards the previous night, wore a black utility-style jumpsuit that featured double-breasted pockets and a cinched elastic waist. The long-sleeved coverall featured a zip down the front that Kardashian kept slightly open. She matched the look with a pair of pointy black boots with a sock-like fit. For accessories, the mother-of-four wore black geometric sunglasses, a pair of black leather gloves and a white sequin bag with a top handle strap. The reality...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Boots
Page Six

Zendaya wears harness made of chains for ‘Dune’ promo

Zendaya is all armored up. The actress, 25, is continuing to embrace her inner soldier while promoting “Dune,” most recently rocking a backless Vivienne Westwood harness top made entirely from draped chains at a London photocall for the film on Sunday. Styled by Law Roach, the star paired the breastplate...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Fall Boho in Midi Dress and Crystal Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That” costume took a dose of inspiration from boho style. The “Sex and the City” star was spotted filming with Bobby Lee in a decidedly bohemian look, a white pleated midi dress with a wave pattern beneath a loose-fitting cream coat. Her dress featured a pointed collar, as well as a midi-style skirt with wide stripes on its hem. The actress’ look was complete with a vintage studded Sonya Rykiel handbag, as well as a gold pendant necklace. For footwear, Parker wore a pair of Isabel Marant’s now sold-out Posy pumps, according to watchdog account...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Revives the No-Pants Trend in Neon Green Blazer & White Go-Go Boots

Continuing to promote her new book “My Body” this week, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about in NYC again yesterday. The model was seen hitting the pavement in an eye-catching outfit. Ratajkowski wore a super-short houndstooth printed blazer in a bold neon green and burgundy colorway. The actress joins the no-pants trend, which influencers such as Bella Hadid and Olivia Culpo have been spotted sporting in recent weeks. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora embraced the no-pants silhouette on the streets throughout 2018. Ratajkowski styled the head-turning look with a pair of ’60s-inspired white leather boots. The boots...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Suit and 6-Inch Gucci Platform Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Salma Hayek is giving major rock star vibes. The “Fools Rush In” actress was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set yesterday afternoon in LA in a look that was definitely an attention grabber. For said ensemble, Hayek donned a leopard print Elie Saab suit that incorporated a flared leg pant. She paired the suit with a sheer blouse underneath. Hayek slipped on a pair of black Gucci platform heels that elevated the outfit and upped the ante. The shoes included a heel of at least 6-inches and a closed toe design. Form the pictures shown throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring, intricate swimsuits and printed separates. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga. When it comes down to red carpets style, Hayek is known for creating fashion moments that are eye-catching. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci. Slide on a pair of black platforms and add a vintage touch to your outfits. To Buy: Steve Madden Platform T-strap Sandals, $140.  To Buy: Saint Laurent Tribute 105mm Sandals, $895.  To Buy: Jessica Simpson Dayane T-Strap Platform Sandal in Black, $120. 
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Must Read: Sarah Jessica Parker Covers 'Vogue,' A First Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany & Co.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Sarah Jessica Parker stars on the December cover of Vogue in a blush-colored Dolce & Gabbana tulle confection. The gown looks like an enlarged and enhanced homage to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tutu, making it an appropriate image to represent Parker's highly anticipated return to the character in "And Just Like That..." this month. Inside the issue, the actor opens up to Naomi Fry about the decision to bring the show back and add in more diverse characters. Plus, Parker reveals that she's kept every piece of clothing that Carrie wore on all six seasons. {Vogue}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Looks Boss-Chic in Pussy-Bow Blouse, Boyfriends Jeans & White Sneakers on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was warming up in style in New York City on Tuesday. The 42-year old star is adapting Kathleen Tessaro’s historical fiction novel “Rare Objects” and is directing the film on the streets of Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. But, the temperature was warmer than the usual brisk fall day, which allowed the actress to work coatless. Holmes wore an untied purple pussy-bow blouse tucked into boyfriend, dark-wash jeans cinched together with a black leather belt. She teamed this classic look with a pair of comfy white sneakers, black socks and a navy-printed reusable face mask. Last month, the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt. For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy