Do Yourself a Favor and Invest in a Good Pair of Black Ankle Boots

Salma Hayek is giving major rock star vibes. The “Fools Rush In” actress was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set yesterday afternoon in LA in a look that was definitely an attention grabber. For said ensemble, Hayek donned a leopard print Elie Saab suit that incorporated a flared leg pant. She paired the suit with a sheer blouse underneath. Hayek slipped on a pair of black Gucci platform heels that elevated the outfit and upped the ante. The shoes included a heel of at least 6-inches and a closed toe design. Form the pictures shown throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring, intricate swimsuits and printed separates. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga. When it comes down to red carpets style, Hayek is known for creating fashion moments that are eye-catching. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci. Slide on a pair of black platforms and add a vintage touch to your outfits. To Buy: Steve Madden Platform T-strap Sandals, $140. To Buy: Saint Laurent Tribute 105mm Sandals, $895. To Buy: Jessica Simpson Dayane T-Strap Platform Sandal in Black, $120.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 DAYS AGO