Kim Kardashian West suffers 'little fashion emergency'

While many celebrity divorces get ugly, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a way to split amicably. After filing for divorce back in February, Kardashian has maintained that she and West separated because of general differences of opinion, and that he is a great father to their four children. In the months following Kardashian's initial move to legally separate from the Donda rapper, the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions, from a couple of Malibu dinner dates to West helping Kardashian prep for her most recent gig, hosting Saturday Night Live.
