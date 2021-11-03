How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Preparing for the Season 4 Premiere

The day that every fan of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has been waiting for is almost here.

In just four days, the popular modern western drama will unveil its fourth and latest season. “Yellowstone” fans are eager to get the show on the road with this Sunday being the premiere date. While some fans will simply sit down on their sofa for two hours of terrific entertainment on Sunday, others are prepping for the big day.

Judging by some of the comments in a recent

, some “Yellowstone” fans are treating this Sunday as if it were a holiday. Some are shining up their boots and trying on cowboy hats in preparation for the premiere date. Other fans fans say they plan to play a little hooky from work the following Monday. There are even a few fans that are wiping their calendars clean for this upcoming weekend. Many say they plan to binge the first three seasons one more time before season four begins.

While every “Yellowstone” fan will have their own way of preparing for the season four premiere, there is a common theme among the show’s enormous fan base — excitement. It’s been a longer than anticipated offseason for the hit show and its followers. With the debut of season four just a few days away, here is how some fans say they are preparing.

“I have Army during the weekend, so as soon as I get home, I’m showering, getting into my pajamas and favorite oversized Yellowstone shirt,” a Reddit user reveals. “I will then get out a ginger beer, some dinner, candles and watch this premiere. So excited!”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Share Their Plans For Premiere Date

There is certainly no wrong way to enjoy “Yellowstone” but many fans of the show are having mini-parties for the premiere. One Redditor says they are treating this Sunday like an extra Thanksgiving holiday.

“Having an early Thanksgiving (smoked turkey and all the fixings) with friends and family who are big fans of the show on the afternoon, followed by watching the premier together,” the fan says.

Some “Yellowstone” viewers have much more simple, yet effective, ideas to ring in the new season.

“Gonna pour a nice hefty glass of bourbon and enjoy,” another Reddit user proclaims.

No matter how you choose to celebrate a new “Yellowstone” season, the most important thing is to enjoy and savor it. I will be watching the fourth season premiere with a pen and notebook in hand so that I can take notes — go figure.

We will be getting not one — but two new episodes on Sunday evening. That’s two hours of modern western goodness that will no doubt leave us wanting even more. After this Sunday’s premiere, “Yellowstone” will switch back to its typical schedule with a new episode airing each Sunday evening.