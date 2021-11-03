CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Preparing for the Season 4 Premiere

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlIP9_0clGlUh900

The day that every fan of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has been waiting for is almost here.

In just four days, the popular modern western drama will unveil its fourth and latest season. “Yellowstone” fans are eager to get the show on the road with this Sunday being the premiere date. While some fans will simply sit down on their sofa for two hours of terrific entertainment on Sunday, others are prepping for the big day.

Judging by some of the comments in a recent

, some “Yellowstone” fans are treating this Sunday as if it were a holiday. Some are shining up their boots and trying on cowboy hats in preparation for the premiere date. Other fans fans say they plan to play a little hooky from work the following Monday. There are even a few fans that are wiping their calendars clean for this upcoming weekend. Many say they plan to binge the first three seasons one more time before season four begins.

While every “Yellowstone” fan will have their own way of preparing for the season four premiere, there is a common theme among the show’s enormous fan base — excitement. It’s been a longer than anticipated offseason for the hit show and its followers. With the debut of season four just a few days away, here is how some fans say they are preparing.

“I have Army during the weekend, so as soon as I get home, I’m showering, getting into my pajamas and favorite oversized Yellowstone shirt,” a Reddit user reveals. “I will then get out a ginger beer, some dinner, candles and watch this premiere. So excited!”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Share Their Plans For Premiere Date

There is certainly no wrong way to enjoy “Yellowstone” but many fans of the show are having mini-parties for the premiere. One Redditor says they are treating this Sunday like an extra Thanksgiving holiday.

“Having an early Thanksgiving (smoked turkey and all the fixings) with friends and family who are big fans of the show on the afternoon, followed by watching the premier together,” the fan says.

Some “Yellowstone” viewers have much more simple, yet effective, ideas to ring in the new season.

“Gonna pour a nice hefty glass of bourbon and enjoy,” another Reddit user proclaims.

No matter how you choose to celebrate a new “Yellowstone” season, the most important thing is to enjoy and savor it. I will be watching the fourth season premiere with a pen and notebook in hand so that I can take notes — go figure.

We will be getting not one — but two new episodes on Sunday evening. That’s two hours of modern western goodness that will no doubt leave us wanting even more. After this Sunday’s premiere, “Yellowstone” will switch back to its typical schedule with a new episode airing each Sunday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Stunned After Realizing Who Plays Travis Wheatley

Yellowstone fans are having their “mind blown” by Taylor Sheridan entering his Yellowstone canon as one Travis Wheatley. Taylor Sheridan is a man who wears all the hats. Alongside co-creating, writing, scripting, directing, and producing Yellowstone, he’s also joining the fray as an actor for Season 4. Fans seeing Sheridan on-screen for the first time still can’t believe it, either. But sure enough, Sheridan is set to play a much bigger role in Yellowstone canon moving forward as Travis Wheatley, horsemaster extraordinaire.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Did One ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s Brand Disappear in Season 4 Opener?

Remember the Wade Morrow situation in Season 3, Yellowstone fans? Roarke Morris’ hired hand met his fate at the end of a rope after trampling Colby and Teeter to a pulp. But his execution also sealed the fate of most of the bunkhouse, earning the hands their brands. Some eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted a continuity error during the Season 4 premiere. Did Teeter’s brand disappear?
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Season 16 Premiere ALREADY Has Fans Fuming

The Sister Wives Season 16 Premiere is nearly here and Kody Brown’s family has been hard at work hyping up the new season. Christine Brown recently announced she and Kody had split. She kept her Instagram comments turned off and mostly avoided answering any questions on the split. Sister Wives fans assume the announcement was just to hype things up for Season 16. But, they also assume her NDA contract with TLC likely prevents her from discussing any of the more juicy details surrounding their breakup.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Season Premiere#Thanksgiving#Cowboy Hats#Paramount Network
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Members Sound Off on Major Character’s ‘Final Judgment’ in Premiere

All of us here at Outsider were all floored after watching the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone. By the sounds of it, even some of the cast members were, too. That’s right, folks — Yellowstone is back and you know what that means. Our favorite podcasts will be returning to break down the events of each episode. Episode 21 of the Stories from the Bunkhouse podcast was uploaded to the official Paramount Network YouTube page on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Talks About ‘Funny Moments’ and ‘Improvising’ On Set

Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, had a blast filming Season 4 with castmates and creator Taylor Sheridan, and it shows. As raucous as Yellowstone‘s two-part Season 4 premiere was, many of us were surprised at how many moments of levity writer/creator/director/producer/actor (seriously, this guy wears all the hats) Taylor Sheridan was able to squeeze in. Cole Hauser agrees.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Gives Behind the Scenes Look from Action-Packed Premiere

A new season of “Yellowstone” is up and running and fans are still talking about the incredible opening sequence of season four. Hopefully, you didn’t blink during the first episode first segment because may have missed something. That’s how much action the writers crammed into the season four premiere. The action picked up right where the third season left off as we learn the fate of the Dutton family. What we didn’t see in the third season finale is that there was another attack at the “Yellowstone” Ranch. During this sequence, an unlikely hero emerged from the chaos of the attack — Tate Dutton. The youngster saved his mother, Monica Dutton, from an attacker. It looked liked Monica may be a goner as she struggled with the attacker, eventually ending up on the ground. That is when Tate sprung into action by firing a shotgun at the attacker, knocking the aggressor off of Monica. It was a big moment for Tate and likely one that will have an impact on his storyline this season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Speaks on ‘Gauntlet’ Characters Go Through on Ranch

Yellowstone icon Cole Hauser is a staunch believer in Rip’s “gauntlet” mentality, one he puts to the test on newcomer Carter, played by Finn Little. There’s a whole lot to unpack in Yellowstone‘s latest “Behind the Show” feature. Within, the cast offers up heaps of behind-the-scenes content that only fuels the passion ignited by the Season 4 premiere episodes. To this end, a true highlight for many has been finally witnessing the relationship between Beth, Carter, and Rip. But be warned, Yellowstone fans, that massive spoilers for Season 4 are below.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Surprising Character

“NCIS” has seen a lot of change within the last season or two. However, it has also seen much change over the course of its now 19 seasons on the air. And while “NCIS” fans continue to adjust to the show’s newest team lead, Agent Alden Parker, one sect of “NCIS” fans have actually aired their grievances about an earlier cast member. Interestingly, the character has filled a major role on the show for multiple seasons. However, many say they “can’t stand” him.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

286K+
Followers
29K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy