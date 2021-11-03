CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 live updates: COVID-19 live updates: Don't give kids pain reliever before vaccine, CDC says

By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
 8 days ago
COVID19, Coronavirus disease, corona virus, Concept Picture about epidemic in the World AlxeyPnferov/iStock

NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 748,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 67.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 03, 3:11 pm

White House says central vaccine website will be live for kids on Friday

Vaccines.gov is not yet live with appointments for children, but White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says the site will be up and running Friday.

"You need to get the vaccines to those sites," he said at a Wednesday White House briefing. "Over the next 24 hours alone there will be millions more doses in the air and on trucks heading to cities and towns across the country. From Bar Harbor, Maine, to Anchorage, Alaska, to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Packing and shipping will continue over the weekend and into next week, with doses arriving at thousands of vaccination sites in every state, tribe and territory."

CVS said it will offer the pediatric vaccine at "nearly 1,700" pharmacy locations across 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., beginning Nov. 7.

Parents can start scheduling CVS appointments online now.

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett

Nov 03, 2:46 pm

Colorado now has its highest hospitalization rate since December

Health officials in Colorado are growing increasingly concerned as the state's daily case rate has more than doubled in the last month.

Nearly 200 COVID-19 patients are being admitted to hospitals each day -- the highest number of people seeking care since December 2020, according to federal data.

There are currently more than 1,300 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Colorado, the majority of whom -- 80% -- are unvaccinated, according to state data.

With the statewide hospital capacity falling under 10%, Gov. Jared Polis has signed a "particularly urgent" executive order that would permit the state's health department to order hospitals to transfer or stop admitting patients after reaching or nearing capacity.

Federal data show just 61.7% of the state's total population is fully vaccinated.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Nov 03, 1:31 pm

Aaron Rodgers tests positive

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported, citing a source.

The NFL considers Rodgers unvaccinated, ESPN reported. Coach Matt LeFleur did not confirm Rodgers' vaccination status when he addressed reporters Wednesday.

LeFleur said he's not sure if Rodgers has symptoms.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ESPN.

Nov 03, 1:05 pm

LA mayor tests positive

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said.

Garcetti, who is in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, "is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room," his office said.

The mayor is fully vaccinated, his office added.

Nov 03, 12:26 pm

US death toll forecast to approach 775,000 by Thanksgiving weekend

The COVID-19 Forecast Hub at UMass Amherst, which is used by the CDC, predicts about 15,000 more Americans will die from COVID-19 over the next two weeks. This would bring the nation's death toll to about 774,100 by Nov. 27, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

A person reaches out to touch a panel of the COVID Memorial Quilt, part of a project by...Read More

The ensemble model estimates that 13 states and territories have a greater than 50% chance of seeing more deaths over the next two weeks compared to the previous two weeks.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Nov 03, 11:37 am

Biden to label COVID an occupational hazard for workers

The Biden administration is finalizing details on an emergency rule compelling companies to mandate employee vaccinations or regular tests.

This would be the first time Washington has set a federal safety standard for the workplace that regards a respiratory virus as an occupational hazard outside the health care sector.

Industry groups have pushed for a 60-day waiting period so enforcement of the rule doesn’t take effect until after the holidays.

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty

Nov 03, 10:04 am

Case rates falling in the South

Case rates are falling in the South, according to federal data.

In Florida, which was reporting high transmission in every county during the summer, is now only reporting high transmission in two of its 67 counties. Cases in Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and Mississippi are also improving.

Although new fatalities are down by approximately 36.4% since mid-September, when about 1,800 deaths were reported daily, the death toll still remains high, with nearly 1,200 deaths reported each day.

Nov 03, 9:04 am

Don't give kids pain reliever before vaccine, CDC says

The CDC has updated its website urging parents of children ages 5 and older to get the vaccine "as soon as you can."

The CDC is also reminding parents not to give kids a pain reliever before the vaccination to try to mitigate side effects. The CDC says pain relievers prior to a shot are not recommended because it’s not known how it might affect the vaccine.

Instead, the agency urges parents to talk to their doctor about a non-aspirin pain reliever after the shot if needed.

In general, the CDC also recommends that people who have recovered from COVID-19 still get the shot. (Waiting 90 days is only necessary if the person received monoclonal antibodies.)

Nov 03, 8:24 am

CDC director: 'We've taken the time to get this right'

"We've taken the time to get this right," CDC director Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" Wednesday, the day after she signed off on the Pfizer vaccine for young kids. "It's taken us almost a year compared to where we had a vaccine for adults."

Parents should have peace of mind with the vaccine's safety, she argued. "We reviewed the evidence, we reviewed the safety profile," she said.

"You may have questions, and we are here to answer your questions," she said. "Go talk to your pediatrician, your trusted health care provider, your pharmacist, and get the information that you need."

Nov 02, 8:46 pm

Biden calls CDC greenlight for child vaccinations 'a major step forward'

President Joe Biden called Tuesday's move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old "a turning point."

"It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others," he said in a statement. "It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus."

The president said his administration has secured enough pediatric vaccines for every child in America and has begun shipping out doses.

"The program will ramp up over the coming days, and fully up and running during the week of November 8," he said.

Nov 02, 8:21 pm

CDC director signs off on child vaccinations

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky approved the agency's recommendations for administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11 years old.

MORE: In promising milestone, Pfizer vaccine soon available for kids 5 and up

Vaccinations for this age group, which includes over 28 million children, can begin as early as Wednesday morning.

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for an emergency use for children 12 to 15 years old and for full authorized use for patients above 16 years old.

Hartford HealthCare was one of the first locations in the country to administer the vaccine to kids Tuesday evening. The young patients cheered and gave doctors high fives after they received their shots.

Nov 02, 7:14 pm

Pharmacies readying COVID shots for young children

Two major pharmacy chains announced Tuesday evening they are getting ready to offer Pfizer COVID-19 shots to children 5 to 11 years-old.

Pending signoff from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, which could happen as early as Tuesday night, Walgreens told ABC News it expects to begin administering shots to that age group starting Saturday.

Walgreens said its online scheduler for children's appointments will be available starting Wednesday.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine will arrive "later this week in select locations throughout the country," CVS said in a statement. Appointments will be available at individual stores after each receives vaccines.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WDBO

COVID-19 live updates: Kids' shots not widely available until Nov. 8

NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 746,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 67.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Texas Has Received So Far

It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, the U.S. has sent 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
TEXAS STATE
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Update

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is set to make an update on Maryland’s effort to vaccinate its residents against COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday night granted final approval for children aged 5-11 to recieve the Pfizer vaccine. There...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate doubles in two weeks with addition of 5,293 cases

Data downloaded from Pennsylvania Department of Health systems show 5,293 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,710 cases per day, up 20.4% from a week ago, and up slightly over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.61 million infections statewide. The Lehigh Valley, the state and the nation are all showing renewed increases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US

The contagious delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S. While trends are improving in Florida, Texas and other Southern states that bore the worst of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
