Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition smartphone’s launch. A South Korean publication recently reported that it is scheduled to debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be held in early January 2022. The report also mentioned that it will not be released in South Korea, but it will be heading to European markets by mid-January. The S21 FE has been spotted at the NBTC certification site of Thailand, which indicates that it will be also heading to some markets in Asia. At the same time, the handset has also appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO