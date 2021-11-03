Cost for goods and gas on the rise

Gasoline prices nationwide are up another 4¢ from two weeks ago. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has remained steady at $3.50 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.90 per gallon. At the same time, the average price for a gallon of gasoline from nine stations surveyed in Jackson Hole decreased a penny to $3.89 per gallon. Prices in the valley range from $3.77 per gallon to $4.12. In Teton County, Idaho, AAA now reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.70, matching the statewide average in Idaho which is also $3.70 per gallon.

JACKSON, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO