CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Cost for goods and gas on the rise

By Minnesota News Network
kxlp941.com
 8 days ago

Don’t expect gas prices to be going down anytime soon. SCSU (St. Cloud State University) Economist King Banaian says...

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

Rising gas prices breaking the bank

Gas prices continue to rise, leaving motorists with no choice but to open up their wallets. Large vehicles have always been gas guzzlers, but now even small vehicles are causing pain at the pump. For some drivers, the weekly gas expense stretches to several hundred dollars. The post Rising gas prices breaking the bank appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
insideevs.com

Op-Ed: How Will 'EV Effect' Impact The Oil Industry, Gas Prices?

The short answer to the question is no, I don’t think so. If you’re in a hurry, you can stop reading now. You have your answer. However, read on if you’re curious to know why this won’t happen and why EV adoption may only accelerate, at least as I see it.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Companies#On The Rise#Scsu
KFYR-TV

Heating costs expected to rise this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As people prepare for the winter months ahead, they can expect to see higher costs on their heating bills this season. Officials with Montana-Dakota Utilities say they expect to see a 50% increase compared to last year due to the supply of natural gas not being able to keep up with the demand. They say that is because of production issues stemming from the pandemic.
BISMARCK, ND
WETM

Rising costs: Inflation rate highest since 1990

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A continued impact on your wallet, as new statistics released Wednesday showed consumer costs in the United States rose 6.2% in October versus the previous 12 months, the highest inflation rate Americans have faced since 1990. “The economy is still catching up to this pent...
BUSINESS
22 WSBT

Gas costly enough to change holiday travel?

FLINT, Mich. - The rising gas prices have been a pain in the pocket, but will it be enough to change travel plans?. The average price of unleaded gas in Michigan was $3.43 per gallon on Monday, which was just above the national average of $3.42, according to AAA. This was the highest average since September 2014. A year ago, it was just $2.11.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
107.5 Zoo FM

Escalating Oil and Gas Prices Fueling Inflation in Montana

The price of oil has been steadily rising and with that the price of gas has been fluctuating, as well. Patrick DeHaan, analyst with Gas Buddy provides details to KGVO News. “We continue to see oil prices escalating nationally up about a penny a gallon in the last week,” said DeHaan. “Montana is basically now on par with a week ago. There was some upward movement but now prices easing back off the statewide average in Montana down about two tenths of a penny in the last week. Oil prices, at least for now have stabilized oil at about $82 a barrel today.”
MONTANA STATE
WPFO

Maine restaurants pass rising costs onto diners

(BDN) -- If you’ve paid more for a restaurant meal lately, you aren’t alone. Increases in the costs of labor, food and nearly everything else restaurants need to do business are driving owners to raise prices. Maine restaurant owners say they’re facing double-digit percentage increases in the costs of ingredients...
MAINE STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Gas prices continue to rise

Gasoline prices nationwide are up another 4¢ from two weeks ago. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has remained steady at $3.50 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.90 per gallon. At the same time, the average price for a gallon of gasoline from nine stations surveyed in Jackson Hole decreased a penny to $3.89 per gallon. Prices in the valley range from $3.77 per gallon to $4.12. In Teton County, Idaho, AAA now reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.70, matching the statewide average in Idaho which is also $3.70 per gallon.
JACKSON, WY
FOX 61

Rising cost of natural gas will also lead to higher prices for electricity in the state: Eversource

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eversource is warning customers that their heat and electric bills will be rising over the next few months due to the increased cost of natural gas. Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, said Wednesday that the average natural gas heating customer could see a 14% - or about $30 - increase in their total bill in the month of November in comparison to their average monthly bill in winter 2020.
HARTFORD, CT
WHIO Dayton

Tips to reduce energy costs as rates rise this winter

MIAMI VALLEY — Residents across the Miami Valley are preparing to see their energy bills increase as the temperatures fall. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects households to see their heating bills to jump as much as 54 perfect compared to last winter. Gas users can expect to...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
kasu.org

Inflation Nation: The Long-Term Effects Of Rising Costs

Prices are going up and there’s a good chance they’re not coming back down for a while, according to economists. A breakdown in the global supply chain and a shortage of workers are driving the cost of many goods up. Periods of inflation always have ripple effects on the economy...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Will Domestic Cooking Gas Cost More Starting Nov? Petrol, Diesel Rates Rise

Investing.com -- Consequent to the globally rising prices of crude oil , commercial cooking gas will become costlier by Rs 266, starting November 1, 2021. The price of one LPG cylinder of 19 kg has now been revised to Rs 2000.50, from Rs 1,734 in Delhi, to Rs 1,950 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,073.50 in Kolkata. The 19 kg cylinder has become the most expensive in Chennai, costing Rs 2,133 each.
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

Amazon Earnings Suffer as Growth Slows, Costs Rise

Amazon . com Inc. posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and signaled that a tight labor market and supply-chain disruptions would weigh on earnings. The Seattle-based tech company has been navigating substantial shifts in the economy in recent months. Online sales have surged since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting Amazon’s profit, but sales growth has slowed while labor and supply-chain shortages make it harder to meet demand. The company says it has spent heavily to build out its fulfillment network.
BUSINESS
superhits1027.com

Feenstra fears prices of gas, natural gas are rising too quickly

WASHINGTON — The cost to fill our gas tanks and heat our homes is rising and Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’s worried about bounding energy prices, especially gasoline, as we head toward the holidays. “This is really significant,” Feenstra says. “We just saw the price of crude oil go...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy