MILWAUKEE— With the eyes of the nation on Kenosha, Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his ongoing criminal trial. "I think it was important for the defense to put him on the stand to humanize him," John Gross, a clinical associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School and director of the Public Defender Project said. "The prosecution is obviously describing him as a vigilante who came to Kenosha looking for trouble, looking to get his name out there in the public sphere by doing something controversial, and by putting on the stand it's not a surprise what he's saying. I think the important part of the defense is to show he is an 18-year-old teenager."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO