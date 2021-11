WASHINGTON — Four NASA astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after SpaceX’s fifth crewed launch in less than 18 months Nov. 10. A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:03 p.m. Eastern, placing the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance into orbit 12 minutes later. SpaceX reported no issues during the countdown, and light rain earlier in the day at the center cleared ahead of the launch.

