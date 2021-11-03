CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The garage years: part 5, counseling sessions 5-6

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 8 days ago

By Sandra Dee Owens

Session 5

I have no memory of counseling session 5.

Session 6

At the end of session 6, the last one my husband and I would attend, the counselor suggested we find a Plan B before winter arrived with us still living in a small garage with two young children and no running water. Then he said, “You know Sandra, if you cannot get your anxiety under control, you might want to consider taking medication.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSXim_0clGf4ie00
By Sandra Dee Owens
“Solo” – oil/ink/acrylic

knew that what he was really saying was he had done all he could — and it wasn’t working.

My husband was right: the counselor could not fix me.

In session 1, a few days after I had suffered a nervous breakdown, the counselor had told me it would likely take at least two years to recover. Apparently, the only thing that would heal me was time.

Though I desperately wanted the intense anxiety and chronic back pain (due to scoliosis) to go away, I feared medication would only add drug dependence to my list of health problems. Medication might have blanketed the pain, but I was determined to solve my health problems, not compound them.

Though I did not realize it at the time, my choice to face this illness without the aid of drugs set me on a path to personal wellness I believe I would not have discovered had I chosen differently.

I thanked the counselor for his care and kindness and left without making another appointment.

I felt alone and untethered from all that was normal, with no idea how to regain my footing on this earth.

School bus squeak

As a mom, I wanted to shield our daughters as best I could from what I was experiencing. What I thought at the time were coping mechanisms (I still do), I found out years later were psychotic breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGFya_0clGf4ie00
By Sandra Dee Owens
“Connected” – oil/ink/acrylic

Each morning, I walked our young daughters to the school bus stop under a giant black walnut tree at the corner. Then I returned to our small garage-turned-home where we lived while building a house, and talked.

Day after day, I blurted out the illogical and unreasonable fears overflowing my brain. My husband, leaning against the 2-by-4 kitchen counter, listened in silence. Having unloaded my anguish onto his shoulders, I could carry on with garage life tasks (without running water), and make our handmade jewelry to sell at craft shows, which was our sole source of income. But by midday, the back pain was unbearable and anxiety level so intense that I needed another talk-it-out session before the school bus squeaked to a stop under the walnut tree in the afternoon.

Re-entering the garage with our daughters, their backpacks, and cheerful stories of the day, I felt the walls (16-foot by 24-foot) shrink to a cage. After a quick snack, I hustled us back outside where I could breathe and try to be normal.

At night, after the girls were fed, bathed, read to, and in their homemade bunk beds, I sat on our couch-bed and stared at a spot on the wall behind the woodstove. My mind pulled me into the spot, transporting me from the too-small space of the garage to an even tinier one on the wall.

Weird. Really weird, but somehow, it helped me cope.

It took two and a half years to mostly recover from that nervous breakdown and three years for logic and reason to fully return to me, when I reconnected to the earth and everyone on it.

To learn more about Sandra, visit: sandradeeowens.com

The post The garage years: part 5, counseling sessions 5-6 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

COVID vaccine trial begins for children 6 months to 5 years old

AURORA, Colo. — A trial has begun in Colorado to vaccinate toddlers and younger children against COVID-19. A study is being conducted at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to test the Moderna vaccine on children 6 months to 5 years old. Dr. Myron Levin, a professor of pediatrics...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Back Pain
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
Mountain Times

My daughter understands better than the governor

Dear Editor, This is in direct response to the article “Monkey Wrench: How the Delta Variant Caught Vermont Off Guard,” published in the Mountain Times Oct. 6. Why do case counts remain stubbornly high, despite vaccination of so many eligible […] Read More The post My daughter understands better than the governor appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
cpr.org

Young Coloradans can now receive three mental health counseling sessions for free

The state is launching a new program to provide up to three free mental health counseling sessions each year for Coloradans ages 18 and younger. It's offering the same counseling options for those 21 and younger who are receiving special education services. The visits will be with a licensed behavioral health clinician, primarily via telehealth.
COLORADO STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Moderna pediatric vaccine trial focuses on ages 6 months to 5 years

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A trial is underway to get the final age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine - those age six months to 4 years. Approximately 80 centers nationwide and 6,500 kids are a part of the Moderna pediatric COVID trial. Anna Rodriguez took her twin four-year-old boys to UW Health to get their first doses last week.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Hospitals seeing more ill patients — but not for COVID-19

Doctors say virus fears could be cause of people delaying care. Hospitals in the region are concerned that sicker patients and an expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather gets colder could strain the health care system, said Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Trump surgeon general speaks out on vaccinating kids

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, said Wednesday that he will be getting his 11-year-old daughter vaccinated against COVID-19 as the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. "It's really just about doing everything we can to protect our children and give them the best...
POTUS
Shropshire Star

Wrong-size prosthetic implant accidentally inserted in patient

A wrong-size prosthetic implant was accidentally inserted in a patient during surgery, according to NHS reports. County NHS bosses say that the 'never event' – the health service term for preventable serious accidents – was reported in September but followed an operation that took place four months earlier. In a...
HEALTH
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
82
Followers
123
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy