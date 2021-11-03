CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

New affordable apartments seeking tenants in Rutland

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 8 days ago

Lincoln Place, located at 10 Lincoln Ave. in Rutland City, was originally built in 1951 as a K-8 Catholic school. The 18,000 square foot building operated until the mid-1970s, and most recently served the community as a privately run preschool until 2018. Now, the location will feature new, affordable, subsidized apartments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AZS7_0clGeaik00
Courtesy the Housing Trust of Rutland County
Aerial view of Lincoln Place, off of Lincoln Avenue, as seen during construction.

The Housing Trust of Rutland County (HTRC) will be collaborating with Rutland Mental Health (RMHS) to make case management services as well as clinical and substance abuse treatment services available to residents as part of the permanent supportive housing model. The Homeless Prevention Center (HPC) will participate through referrals and program design. The project has been awarded 19 Project-Based Section 8 vouchers by the Rutland Housing Authority covering all 19 units.

Renovations to the school include all new interior layouts, accessibility modifications, a new thermal envelope designed for energy efficiency and the installation of renewal energy sources. Additionally, as a historic building, preservation of the exterior style and materials, and significant interior components, has been a priority. Electrical and mechanical upgrades will bring the building up to code; new water, sewer and electrical services, roofing replacement as needed, and site work have been part of the scope. The interior has been converted into 19 apartments and several community spaces, including resident lounges, a half-court gym and stage, and a commercial kitchen, in addition to office and meeting spaces. The energy components include PV solar on the rooftop, air source heat pumps, insulation and air sealing, heat recovery ventilation, and LED lighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMSFy_0clGeaik00
Courtesy the Housing Trust of Rutland County
A ribbon cutting occured Tuesday, Nov. 2.

HTRC is acting as sponsor and developer and will serve as the property manager.

In September 2019, the project was awarded Vermont Housing and Conservation Board funds through HOME ($495,000), National Housing Trust Fund ($631,348), and VHCB Housing Revenue Bond funds ($373, 468). The Housing Trust’s secured both Low Income Housing Tax Credits through VHFA and People’s United as well as Historic Preservation tax credits. In partnership with 3 E Thermal, Efficiency Vermont and Green Mountain Power, HTRC developed a state of the art renewable energy scope.

The post New affordable apartments seeking tenants in Rutland appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Fluoride should be removed from Rutland City’s public water

Dear Editor, Here is a recap of the Nov. 1 Rutland Aldermen meeting, as it pertains to my request that the board take a fresh look at fluoridation of the city water supply. I believe this issue is important, as […] Read More The post Fluoride should be removed from Rutland City’s public water appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Gov. Scott, give towns the tools to protect their residents

Dear Editor, The recent news that Vermont experienced 487 Covid cases on Thursday, Nov. 4, breaking the all-time record by more than 100 cases, was extremely disheartening even to the most optimistic Vermonters. Friday followed on its heels with 377 […] Read More The post Gov. Scott, give towns the tools to protect their residents appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Times

Killington Select Board signs Letter of Intent for TIF

It’s the first step in a major infrastructure plan to support Killington Village, Killington Road and affordable housing development By Polly Mikula The Killington Select Board approved a Public Infrastructure Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) Letter of Intent (LOI) at their […] Read More The post Killington Select Board signs Letter of Intent for TIF appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Testing the rails on the Ethan Allen Extension

In mid-October, Ethan Allen Extension Amtrak qualification trips began to operate between Rutland and Burlington in advance of the start of regular passenger service. Qualification runs are used to familiarize railroaders with how to run over a new or unfamiliar […] Read More The post Testing the rails on the Ethan Allen Extension appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
County
Rutland County, VT
Rutland County, VT
Government
City
Lincoln, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Business
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
Rutland, VT
Business
Mountain Times

We need to change how we fund public schools

By the board of directors of the Coalition for Vt Student Equity: Kendra Sowers, Alison Notte, David Schoales and Rory Thibault Our poorest and most diverse Vermont school districts have been critically underfunded for decades. This is due to inherent […] Read More The post We need to change how we fund public schools appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Everyone should care about our housing shortage

By Cathy Davis Editor’s note: Davis is the president of the Lake Champlain Chamber. In the past two months, I have heard about housing challenges almost as much as I’ve heard about staffing shortages. Of course, they’re related. If employees […] Read More The post Everyone should care about our housing shortage appeared first on The Mountain Times.
REAL ESTATE
Mountain Times

Woodstock residents voice concerns about wastewater upgrade

By Katy Savage Woodstock voters approved a $2.8 million expense to upgrade the South Woodstock wastewater system last spring, but now town leaders are at odds over who should pay for the upgrades. Some residents believe the ballot clearly stated […] Read More The post Woodstock residents voice concerns about wastewater upgrade appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Mountain Times

Plymouth to vote on $1 million renovation to town office and garage

By Ethan Weinstein On Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., Plymouth will hold a special town meeting to discuss a proposed $950,000 renovation to the town office and garage. A vote to approve that renovation will be held by Australian ballot […] Read More The post Plymouth to vote on $1 million renovation to town office and garage appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PLYMOUTH, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Supportive Housing#Lincoln Place#Catholic#Htrc#Rutland Mental Health#Hpc
Mountain Times

Giving new life to Vermont’s institutional spaces

By Ali Elwell Zaiac Editor’s note: Ali Elwell Zaiac, of Arlington, holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., where her thesis focused on repurposing church spaces in Vermont to meet broader community needs. […] Read More The post Giving new life to Vermont’s institutional spaces appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Will Hartland expand democracy?

By Curt Peterson Hartland resident Ana Mejia, attending the Hartland Select Board meeting via Zoom, calmly laid out a list of reasons why the town might consider using the Australian ballot system and other changes for deciding town issues, to […] Read More The post Will Hartland expand democracy? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Why we are not moving to Vt

Dear Editor, Editor’s note: this is an open letter to Gov. Scott and Vermont Fish & Wildlife. My husband and I are hoping to relocate to New England next year. Vermont was our first choice. However, in researching the state’s […] Read More The post Why we are not moving to Vt appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Paramount outlines $3.4 million renovation

Rutland’s Paramount Theatre, a cornerstone of community and civic engagement, was awarded tax credits for two projects, according to a recent announcement by Gov. Scott’s administration when it announced credits that will support 28 rehabilitation and revitalization projects in 22 […] Read More The post Paramount outlines $3.4 million renovation appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Mountain Times

Woodstock to hold vote on cannabis

By Katy Savage The Woodstock Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously Oct. 12 to ask the public whether to allow cannabis retail shops in town. The vote will be held at the annual Village Meeting in March. Seton McIlroy, the […] Read More The post Woodstock to hold vote on cannabis appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Mountain Times

Celebrating Rutland’s rising stars

If you’ve spent any time in downtown Rutland over the last few years, you’ve undoubtedly noticed many beautiful additions to the Downtown Rutland Sculpture Trail. From Martin Freeman, the first black president of an American college, to Olympic skier Andrea […] Read More The post Celebrating Rutland’s rising stars appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

SolarFest considers Brandon for its permanent home

By Angelo Lynn BRANDON — The town of Brandon is one of a dozen communities throughout central and southern Vermont that is in the running as the permanent home of SolarFest, the renewable energy festival that has drawn thousands of […] Read More The post SolarFest considers Brandon for its permanent home appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRANDON, VT
Mountain Times

Municipal logging considered in Chittenden

By Brett Yates In 2004, the town of Chittenden purchased the 138-acre Rutland Grammar School woodlot with the hope of using timber revenue to boost municipal finances, but for 17 years, the land has gone untouched. That could soon change. […] Read More The post Municipal logging considered in Chittenden appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CHITTENDEN, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
82
Followers
123
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy