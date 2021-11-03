CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Featured Pets for Nov. 3-9, 2021

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGgD3_0clGeX1R00

6-year-old. Neutered male. Rotti mix. Black and tan. My new family will want to make sure they have lots of tennis balls, I have been known to carry two at a time.

Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 • Tues. – Sat. 12-5p.m. Closed Sun. & Mon. • www.rchsvt.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bQFP_0clGeX1R00

“I’m a 6-month-old neutered male. Life started out a bit rocky in the wild but then a lovely human brought me and my siblings to Lucy Mackenzie. I’m slowly adapting to this new life, but am still a bit spicy! With gentleness and time, I suspect that I’ll come around. My greatest wish is to find a family who will enjoy my flavorful ways. And, who knows? Perhaps with patience I may bring my peppery personality to the kitchen and help you cook! I am a kitten, after all, and the way to my heart is through my stomach! So, if you are looking for a furry partner in crime to enhance your cooking, please call today to learn more!”

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, 4832 VT-44, Windsor, VT • (802) 484-5829 •  *(By appointment only at this time.) Tues. – Sat. 12-4 p.m. & Thurs. 12-7 p.m. • lucymac.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwzQN_0clGeX1R00

“I’m a handsome 1- to 2-year-old energetic chocolate Lab mix. This sweet, dog-friendly boy loves to go for walks and chase balls. If you love the energy and sweetness of a Lab you must come meet Bo! To come meet him go to our website spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885- 3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.”

Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT • (802) 885-3997 •  *Adoptions will be handled online until further notice. spfldhumane.org

The post Featured Pets for Nov. 3-9, 2021 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Mountain Times

