Premier League

Revealed: Chelsea Hit European Milestone With Hakim Ziyech Strike vs Malmo

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea hit a major European milestone on Tuesday night after Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring against Malmo in the Champions League Group H game.

Ziyech got onto the end of a superb Callum Hudson-Odoi cross to tap home in the second half.

And in doing so, the Moroccan made European history for the Blues.

The strike was Chelsea's 500th goal in European competition history as it helped the Blues pick up a valuable three points.

When discussing his goal, Ziyech explained that he is happy to be helpind the team as he said: "Yeah of course. I am trying to be important for the team with goals and assists.

"I have had some hard times behind me, I haven't really recovered fully from it. I work everyday hard on it. I always believed in myself and things what I can do on the pitch."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZQWm_0clGeSbo00
IMAGO

However, Ziyech's manager Thomas Tuchel beleives the forward can be more clinical.

"Still I think there is space to improve for him in decision making.

"We always rely on his workrate against the ball. This is also a huge part of his performances." he said.

One thing is for certain, the Moroccan has gone down in the history books after bagging Chelsea's 500th goal in European competitions.

