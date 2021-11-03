CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solution for all the “Phoners” driving around

By polly
 8 days ago

Dear Editor,

Phoners, that’s the term I coined for those people that have decided it’s their god-given right to drive and phone at the same time.

I have been the near victim to these phoners five times in as many years. Lucky for me I have quick reflexes and I was paying attention.

As recently as this morning it happened again. This phoner crossed the yellow line and went right by me in my lane as I was doing some of my best stunt driving, to avoid being maimed or killed.

I can only tell you the color (white) of the vehicle the phoner was driving as all of these pieces-of junk-people who are driving look alike.

Here is the question: Just who is it all you phoners are talking to all the time? What is it with you phoners and your screens in your faces?

What a weird society we have become, everybody looking down at their devices. Nothing less than strange.

Two years ago I shot my cell phone and I have been free ever since. To any phoner that wants to free themselves of this scourge, just do it. Shoot your phone and save yourself the inconvenience of a lengthy jail term for slamming someone head-on while playing with your phone. If you don’t have a gun get ahold of me and I’ll shoot it for you.

Steve Bryant, Brandon

The post Solution for all the "Phoners" driving around appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Mountain Times

Mountain Times

