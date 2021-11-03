CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intesa to spruce up for new plan after meeting profit goal early

By Valentina Za
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo said it would get in top shape for a new business plan due in February by offloading problem loans, after meeting its 2021 profit target ahead of time.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets failed to markedly lift its full-year goal after lower loan losses and a higher trading income drove quarterly earnings above market expectations.

Intesa indicated instead it would use the money to write down loans in the final quarter of the year, when it will focus on preparing for a new business plan.

“I want to enter into the new business plan with zero (problems) related to ... nonperforming loans,” Chief Executive Carlo Messina told analysts.

Under the current four-year plan Intesa has shed 34 billion euros ($39.37 billion) in impaired loans, surpassing its goal by 8 billion euros.

Exposure to the country’s myriad small businesses and Italy’s chronically stagnating economy have made soured loans the Achilles’ heel of Italian banks.

In the third quarter, provisions at Intesa fell a larger-than-expected 44% from 2020, when the bank put aside nearly 1 billion euros to prepare for future damage on its loan book from COVID-19.

NORDIC BANK

Messina noted the outlook was now different thanks to the strong post-COVID rebound for which Italy was poised, helped by the boost from European Union recovery funds.

“We’ll continue to work ... to create a starting point to the new plan that can allow us to be really a Nordic bank in terms of provisions,” he said, referring to banks known for their low ratios for problem loans.

Net profit in the January-September period totalled 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), matching the minimum goal Intesa had set for the year, which it now expects to surpass.

“A solid set of results but ... may not be enough to push the stock on from here,” Jefferies said, noting Intesa’s shares, unlike those of several peers, offer no discount compared with the value of the bank’s assets.

Shares closed down 0.4% against a 0.6% rise in the banking index, a performance attributed by Messina to the relatively expensive valuation of the company’s shares.

“We’re one of the best banks in Europe and investors expect a lot of us,” he said.

Intesa's earnings confirmed the encouraging picture for the sector painted by rivals such as France's BNP Paribas here, Spain's BBVA here and Britain's Lloyds here - whose results were also boosted by either shrinking provisions or the release of cash set aside against COVID-driven loan losses.

The less severe than expected fallout from the pandemic so far has allowed European banks like BBVA, BNP and HSBA to announce share buybacks, an option which Messina said Intesa could consider under the new plan.

However, Intesa would first set a new payout goal and a minimum capital buffer to hold on top of regulatory thresholds.

Intesa, whose share price draws support from the bank’s high dividend yield, confirmed a 70% payout ratio over 2021 results, down from 75% this year.

Third-quarter net profit came in at 983 million euros, well above a Reuters-compiled consensus of 850 million euros.

Revenue totalled 5.09 billion euros, above the expected 4.93 billion euros, thanks mostly to a strong performance from trading activities, where income tripled year-on-year.

Income from the lending business fell 6.1% annually due to negative interest rates, compounded by tough competition and slowing credit growth in Italy after a boom fuelled by state guarantees.

Messina said, however, that companies were resuming investments and this would drive lending going forward.

Net fees rose 8.3% year-on-year thanks to robust commercial banking and asset management activity in the post-lockdown months.

Intesa said its board had approved paying a 1.4 billion euro cash interim dividend on Nov. 24, bringing the dividend yield for the year to 8.3%.

($1 = 0.8636 euro)

IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin could head as high as $150,000, trader says, but there's a catch

Bitcoin's recent breakout likely has legs, but investors should be cautious with how much of the cryptocurrency they own, says Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon. "I think it should be a part of client portfolios, but a small part," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" after bitcoin hit a...
MARKETS
CNBC

Make these investment moves to beat inflation, experts say

Inflation has hit its highest point in decades. Experts weighed in on how to best protect your money as prices rise. Investors worried about inflation should consider tilting their portfolios toward areas of the market that tend to do well when prices pick up, according to Gargi Pal Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy, Americas at BlackRock.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
Reuters

Germany plans record investments in climate protection, digitisation - Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s next government can build its future policies on solid public finances thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues and an economic recovery following the pandemic, acting Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. “We want to continue supporting this trend with record investments in digitisation, scientific...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Tesla money train enriches more than just CEO

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s characteristic of Elon Musk that he polled Twitter about whether he should sell 10% of his stake in $1 trillion electric-car maker Tesla (TSLA.O) read more . Following the vote, the chief executive has offloaded about $5 billion of shares this week , although at least some of the sales were flagged weeks before the tweet in question.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

