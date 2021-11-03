CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kounalakis goes to Glasgow

By JEREMY B. WHITE
POLITICO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BUZZ — SEEING GREEN: Even the existential threat of climate change is all about the economy. Such was the message on a climate panel on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland, featuring Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who has inherited the role of Preeminent California Delegate from Gov. Gavin Newsom after the governor’s...

www.politico.com

POLITICO

PPIC poll suggests Newsom is safe, but his allies might not be

THE BUZZ — TEMPERATURE CHECK: California voters are telegraphing a mixed midterm result. Gov. Gavin Newsom and California’s overall direction drew divergent ratings in a new Public Policy Institute of California survey. If you’re Newsom, fresh off a resounding recall victory, the survey offers some heartening data points: Slightly more than three-fifths of voters approve of how the governor is handling jobs and the economy and public education, both upticks from recent polls (Newsom was at 56-43 on the economy back in July, six points lower). That cements Newsom’s status as the clear favorite to win the 2022 gubernatorial and secure a second term.
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Where in the world is Gavin Newsom?

THE BUZZ — GOV, MIA: The question we pose in every Playbook has captured California’s chattering classes lately: Where, exactly, is the governor?. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s abrupt pullout from the climate conference in Glasgow — and his light public schedule since — had fueled fervent speculation even before First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom supercharged matters with a Sunday night tweet. In the tweet, since deleted, the first partner suggested the governor was attending to his family life and urged detractors to “stop hating and get a life.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POLITICO

Pelosi wins in Infrastructure Week’s thrilling conclusion

THE BUZZ — PELOSI PREVAILS: Speaker Nancy Pelosi managed to steer her caucus from another embarrassing defeat to a long-sought victory on Friday. Democrats defending battleground House seats were staring down the bleak possibility of returning to their constituents empty-handed, fueling a narrative of dysfunction that Republicans would be thrilled to amplify. But Pelosi and other House leaders held Democrats together just well enough — with some help from Republicans and the president himself — to get the infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden’s desk. Now California’s most vulnerable Democratic incumbents can tout a concrete accomplishment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

SF school board recall portends parent-teacher clashes

THE BUZZ — GETTING SCHOOLED: Much about who and what Californians will vote on in 2022 remains in flux, but this much you can count on: Schools will be on the ballot. The San Francisco school board recall election ramped up into a new phase Thursday. As backers prepared to hold a launch event, SF’s state senator, Scott Wiener, jolted the race by publicly proclaiming his support. Wiener’s list of reasons for overhauling the board — fundamentally, that elected officials lost their sense of public priorities as schools closures dragged on and fiscal woes worsened — encapsulated some of the parental anger that has spilled across the political spectrum. Punctuating that feeling, Republican recall candidate and likely 2022 hopeful Kevin Faulconer threw Wiener an amen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
holtvilletribune.com

WHATMATTERS: Inside Eleni Kounalakis’ Whirlwind UN Trip

Good morning, California. It’s Wednesday, November 3. What a week it’s been for Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. On Tuesday, she took the stage for two panels at the United Nations climate change conference alongside President Joe Biden’s national climate advisor, governors and business executives — just four days after Gov. Gavin Newsom abruptly cancelled his trip to Glasgow, Scotland and announced that Kounalakis would lead the California delegation in his place.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Will China and the U.S. come to terms on climate?

With help from Catherine Morehouse and Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICS
ca.gov

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis to lead California’s delegation to the 2021 United Nation’s Climate Change Conference

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of California Governor Gavin Newsom, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis will lead California’s delegation to the 2021 United Nation’s Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland next week. Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis released the following statement:. “I look forward to leading California’s delegation to the United Nation’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Gavin Newsom
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The other big intra-Democratic fight

NUMBER OF DAYS UNTIL GOVERNMENT FUNDING EXPIRES: 22. DEBT LIMIT X DATE: between mid-December and mid-February (that’s the latest estimate from the Bipartisan Policy Center on when Treasury will hit the debt ceiling). INFLATION FALLOUT: Earlier this year, the Biden administration forecast that the annual rate of inflation would be...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New reminders that this is not normal

BREAKING TUESDAY NIGHT — “Trump cannot shield White House records from Jan. 6 committee, judge rules,” by Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein … Judge TANYA CHUTKAN: “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”. THE DANGERS LURKING BENEATH — We spend a lot of time in the weeds of...
POTUS
#Economy#Midterm Election#Trump
POLITICO

The Wharton wonks giving the White House fits

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. The Biden administration’s economic team has a new, wonky enemy: The Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM). The model,...
POTUS
pbs.org

‘Stay in the streets,’ Ocasio-Cortez tells activists in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought her climate-celebrity star power to the U.N. climate talks, saying she hopes to see the United States reestablish itself as a world leader in the fight against global warming. Asked if she had a message to young activists who have pressed governments...
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A Trump-backed Senate hopeful takes the stand

PARNELL DOUBTS GROW — All eyes are on SEAN PARNELL when he testifies today for the second and final time in an ugly child custody battle with his estranged wife, LAURIE SNELL. Though Parnell unequivocally denied abusing his wife and children on the stand Monday, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania is starting to bleed high-level support, two sources familiar with the matter told Playbook.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The House in Scotland

Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.K.
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
calmatters.org

Are California’s vaccine rules making inequality worse?

Will California’s strict vaccine rules help bring an end to the pandemic that has disproportionately ravaged communities of color — or further entrench and widen those longstanding disparities?. Answering that question is an increasingly urgent task for elected leaders and public health officials: Starting today, customers must show proof of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fresno Bee

Here’s what California stands to gain from Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

Sign up now to get breaking news about California politics, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature. Gov. Gavin Newsom praised Congress for passing President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday night, calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment” which will help to create jobs and modernize California’s transportation systems. Newsom expect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How Biden and Pelosi saved BIF

“Finally! Infrastructure week,” President JOE BIDEN declared this morning at the White House, during remarks celebrating House passage of BIF late last night. “I’m so happy to say that: Infrastructure week.”. Biden wasn’t supposed to be in Washington. He doesn’t like to spend the weekends here. Friday evening, three days...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom Remains Out Of Public Sight Amid Family Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin remains receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations a week after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland. Newsom made the surprising announcement on Oct. 29, and a spokesperson for the governor said he planned...
SACRAMENTO, CA

