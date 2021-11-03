Kounalakis goes to Glasgow

THE BUZZ — GETTING SCHOOLED: Much about who and what Californians will vote on in 2022 remains in flux, but this much you can count on: Schools will be on the ballot. The San Francisco school board recall election ramped up into a new phase Thursday. As backers prepared to hold a launch event, SF’s state senator, Scott Wiener, jolted the race by publicly proclaiming his support. Wiener’s list of reasons for overhauling the board — fundamentally, that elected officials lost their sense of public priorities as schools closures dragged on and fiscal woes worsened — encapsulated some of the parental anger that has spilled across the political spectrum. Punctuating that feeling, Republican recall candidate and likely 2022 hopeful Kevin Faulconer threw Wiener an amen.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO