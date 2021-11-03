Kounalakis goes to Glasgow

THE BUZZ — GETTING SCHOOLED: Much about who and what Californians will vote on in 2022 remains in flux, but this much you can count on: Schools will be on the ballot. The San Francisco school board recall election ramped up into a new phase Thursday. As backers prepared to hold a launch event, SF’s state senator, Scott Wiener, jolted the race by publicly proclaiming his support. Wiener’s list of reasons for overhauling the board — fundamentally, that elected officials lost their sense of public priorities as schools closures dragged on and fiscal woes worsened — encapsulated some of the parental anger that has spilled across the political spectrum. Punctuating that feeling, Republican recall candidate and likely 2022 hopeful Kevin Faulconer threw Wiener an amen.
