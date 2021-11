Joe Allen accepts it is probably now or never for Wales’ ‘Golden Generation’ to play at a World Cup.Wales conclude their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home games against Belarus and Belgium in the next week and need four points to guarantee a play-off place in March.The Dragons’ Nations League success means they are almost certain to make the play-offs anyway, and Qatar 2022 is likely to be the final chance for Allen, Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale to perform on football’s biggest stage.The trio – the stand-out figures of a so-called ‘Golden Generation’ – have shone at two...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO