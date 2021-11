Hyundai’s first purpose-built and designed electric sedan, the Ioniq 6, is expected to look like a more toned down version of the pretty Prophecy concept. We’ve already seen it out testing, but it was mostly covered in camouflage and we still can’t say we know exactly what it’s going to look like - the camouflage changes the body’s shape somewhat, so it’s not clear what the vehicle will be like.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO