CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Opry Christmas show promises fellowship, laughter and music

By Justin Lessman
Jackson County Pilot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto by Justin LessmanLarry Anderson and Rhonda Wedeking...

www.jacksoncountypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Judge knocks down Abbott's ban on mask mandates in Texas schools

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a decision that Texas's attorney general quickly pledged to challenge. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sided with the defendants' argument that masking would help lower...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
The Hill

House Democrats to introduce resolution calling for Gosar censure

House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted an altered, animated video that depicted the Arizona Republican and other GOP lawmakers violently attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Democrats, who plan to introduce the censure resolution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opry Christmas

Comments / 0

Community Policy