Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson suspended 4 games after DUI arrest

Things to watch in Week 11 of the Big 12 Conference:. No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 8 CFP), after their open date, play the first of three games in a row against the teams closest to them in the standings. They will then very likely meet one of them again in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 4, assuming they make it. Baylor (7-2, 4-2, No. 13) is coming off a tough loss at TCU. The Bears already beat Iowa State but lost at No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1, No. 10), the second-place team. Oklahoma has an FBS-best 17-game winning streak, and has averaged 46.3 points in freshman quarterback Caleb Williams’ three starts after he came off the bench to lead a comeback from a 21-point deficit to beat Texas. The only time Oklahoma had a bigger comeback was in its last visit to Waco two years ago, a 34-31 win after Baylor led 28-3 early in the second quarter. The Sooners beat Baylor in overtime in the Big 12 title game three weeks after that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO