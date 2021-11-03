CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson suspended 4 games after DUI arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was suspended Tuesday for the No. 3 Jayhawks’ lone exhibition game and first three regular-season games after he was arrested...

New-looked Jayhawks ready for Michigan State in New York

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas returned just about everyone from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, yet somehow the third-ranked Jayhawks look completely different heading into Tuesday’s season opener against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. The only significant departure was Marcus Garrett, their floor leader and defensive stopper, and the...
Chavez fourth place finish leads Barton Wrestling

The Barton Community College wrestling team kicked off the 2021-22 season this past weekend at the Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open in Maryville, Missouri. Leading the Cougars two pack was Dawson Chavez's fourth place finish achieving a 5-1 record in the 149-division bracket. Chavez opened his sophomore campaign with an opening round bye...
