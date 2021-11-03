Anheuser-Busch warns of consequences if gas pipeline shutters

Will Cox is available to answer your questions regarding commercial and industrial solar investments. While this might have held some truth in the earlier days of solar energy adoption, prices have remained relatively stable in recent years and rose this past year for the first time. Panel performance is now so efficient that future improvements are likely to be more incremental. Technological advancements in solar are nothing like computers or phones. It’s important to remember that pricing and efficiency are only one part of the solar investment equation. Right now, there are lucrative federal solar incentives that will decrease dramatically in the next two years. Combine these with increasing utility prices, and the real question becomes: how much money does your company stand to lose while waiting for minimal improvements in pricing and efficiency?

