Energy Industry

Anheuser-Busch warns of consequences if gas pipeline shutters

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

Anheuser-Busch is warning of consequences to businesses if a gas pipeline operated by utility company Spire is shuttered....

sbj.net

lincolnnewsnow.com

Spire warns of natural gas outages after courts side with environmentalists on pipeline

(The Center Square) – As overnight temperatures dropped below freezing last week, natural gas utility company Spire Energy informed about 650,000 customers in eastern Missouri of possible outages this winter. The communications campaign was launched two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower-court decision stopping operation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Springfield Business Journal

Why go solar now? Won't the technology be cheaper down the road?

Will Cox is available to answer your questions regarding commercial and industrial solar investments. While this might have held some truth in the earlier days of solar energy adoption, prices have remained relatively stable in recent years and rose this past year for the first time. Panel performance is now so efficient that future improvements are likely to be more incremental. Technological advancements in solar are nothing like computers or phones. It’s important to remember that pricing and efficiency are only one part of the solar investment equation. Right now, there are lucrative federal solar incentives that will decrease dramatically in the next two years. Combine these with increasing utility prices, and the real question becomes: how much money does your company stand to lose while waiting for minimal improvements in pricing and efficiency?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Budweiser Beer Warns of Dire Consequences if Spire STL Pipe Closes

You can add a shortage of Budweiser Beer to the list of dire consequences if the Spire STL pipeline in the St. Louis region shuts down permanently one month from now due to a lawsuit brought by the uber-left radicals of the Environmental Defense Fund. Spire STL is a 65-mile pipeline that connects to and flows Marcellus/Utica gas from the Rockies Express (REX) pipeline to residents and businesses in the St. Louis, MO area. Parent company Spire has been warning (for months) of extreme consequences, including no heat and potential death for some residents, if natgas supplies on the pipeline are forced to stop. Now businesses in the region, including Anheuser-Busch, are adding their very loud voice to Spire’s voice.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Anheuser Busch#Natural Gas#One Gas#Stl Pipeline
bloomberglaw.com

New Gas Pipeline Development Chilled After Surprise Court Ruling

For an interstate natural gas pipeline, it was small but mighty: The 65-mile Spire STL Pipeline transformed the flow of gas in the St. Louis metro region when it came into service in 2019, bringing a promise of lower bills and better reliability to some 650,000 utility customers. Now, federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a small weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 5. That was less than half the average increase of 15 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA released its report a day early because of Thursday's Veterans Day holiday. Total stocks now stand at 3.618 trillion cubic feet, down 308 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 119 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down by 15.3 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.826 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.916 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NWI.com

North Dakota lawmakers to consider money for gas pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposal to use $150 million in federal stimulus money to build another pipeline to carry natural gas from the Bakken region to eastern North Dakota will be on the table as state lawmakers convene at the Capitol. Lawmakers plan to divvy up $1 billion from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Springfield Business Journal

KC considers 2,000-acre solar farm

Kansas City is exploring a 2,000-acre solar farm that would have a 300-megawatt capacity. Such a project likely would be one of the largest solar arrays in the nation, city officials say. The potential solar farm near Kansas City International Airport would generate enough power for the city’s and residents’...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
