Justice Department sues to block book publisher deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit this week to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of its close competitor, Simon & Schuster. As alleged in the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, this acquisition would enable Penguin Random House, which is already the largest book publisher in the world, to exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work.

