U.S. Politics

Justice Department sues to block book publisher deal

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

The Justice Department filed suit to block a...

sbj.net

MyChesCo

Justice Department Sues to Block Penguin Random House’s Acquisition of Simon & Schuster

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit this week to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of its close competitor, Simon & Schuster. As alleged in the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, this acquisition would enable Penguin Random House, which is already the largest book publisher in the world, to exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work.
Gazette

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit to block major book publisher merger

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in an attempt to block a merger between two major book publishing companies. Simon & Schuster acquired by its largest competitor, Penguin Random House, for $2.18 billion. The DOJ claimed such a merger would be harmful to book sales, authors, and...
wnctimes.com

Washington Post

theeastcountygazette.com

