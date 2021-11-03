Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Chris Kays is available to answer your questions regarding managed IT services. I decided to do a little digging on this subject because it is greatly affecting our IT company. What I discovered was frightening: There is not a single missing link, but many missing links. Some were missing a long time but not noticed until the pandemic. There’s a worker shortage, inventory is difficult to come by in a timely manner, and prices have increased substantially. A shipping container that cost $2,000 to ship from Asia to the United States now costs 10 times that. While we can’t fix it right now, at least we are more educated on how the supply chain works and what can affect it. I highly recommend you educate yourselves about this as well to help you better understand why and how your future purchases may be delayed. And remember, if you haven’t ordered for Christmas yet, it may be too late!

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO