CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

Facebook announced plans to shut down its facial recognition...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering, saying the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another monopoly in the online world. In […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facial Recognition System#Class Action Lawsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
cityxtramagazine.com

Why You Should Delete Google Chrome On Your Phone

A stark new warning for billions of Google Chrome users, as the browser is exposed harvesting very sensitive phone data without users realizing. This latest privacy nightmare should give you a reason to delete Chrome on your phone. Last month, Facebook’s app was exposed tracking the movements of iPhone users,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
FOX59

Users of investing app Robinhood become victims of a data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment. The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

This upcoming change means you may need to get a new cellphone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's time for an upgrade. Or at least it could be, according to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission (PUC). The reason for this is the phasing out of 3G networks by all major mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This will be happening in 2022, and PUC Chairman Chris Nelson wants South Dakotans to be ready.
CELL PHONES
Springfield Business Journal

UK’s largest sportswear retailer ordered to sell acquired company

The United Kingdom's antitrust regulator ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum, a company it acquired last year. JD Sports, the largest U.K. sportswear retailer, was not allowed to integrate the company until an investigation was conducted. “We strongly believe shoppers could suffer if Footasylum stopped having to compete with JD...
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

Where is the missing link in the supply chain?

Chris Kays is available to answer your questions regarding managed IT services. I decided to do a little digging on this subject because it is greatly affecting our IT company. What I discovered was frightening: There is not a single missing link, but many missing links. Some were missing a long time but not noticed until the pandemic. There’s a worker shortage, inventory is difficult to come by in a timely manner, and prices have increased substantially. A shipping container that cost $2,000 to ship from Asia to the United States now costs 10 times that. While we can’t fix it right now, at least we are more educated on how the supply chain works and what can affect it. I highly recommend you educate yourselves about this as well to help you better understand why and how your future purchases may be delayed. And remember, if you haven’t ordered for Christmas yet, it may be too late!
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy