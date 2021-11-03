CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Deere union workers reject labor agreement

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

United Auto Workers union members rejected a...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

US Department Of Labor Launches Initiative To Combat Workplace Retaliation

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced on November 10 the launch of a joint initiative with the National Labor Relations Board and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to raise awareness about retaliation issues in the workplace and educate workers on their protected labor rights. The initiative will launch on November 17 with a virtual dialogue with the employer community focused on the importance of worker’s anti-retaliation protections and the agencies’ shared commitment to vigorous enforcement. In the statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda also emphasized the importance of workers understanding their rights. “The enforcement of labor laws only...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#United Auto Workers#Deere Co
kyoutv.com

Ottumwa Union worker responds to John Deere’s final offer

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A day after the UAW voted down the latest offer from John Deere and returned to the picket line, Jen Hartmann, a spokeswoman for the company, says there would be no further negotiating. “The offer that was made the second tentative agreement with industry-leading wages and benefits healthcare and retirement is deere’s last, best, and final offer. We are confident that the input we received following the first agreement that the concerns of our employees have been addressed in this second tentative agreement,” she explains.
OTTUMWA, IA
CBS New York

NYC, 4 Labor Unions Reach Agreement On Vaccine Mandates For City Workers; Firefighter Unions Submit Counter-Offer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has reached an agreement with four labor unions on vaccine mandates for city workers. The deal affirms the city’s right to impose those mandates but also allows workers who requested exemptions to stay on the payroll while they await a decision. The agreement applies to employees who requested those religious or medical exemptions by Nov. 2. They will be required to get tested weekly until a decision is made. WATCH: FDNY Union Officials Give Update On City Vaccine Mandate — Meanwhile, firefighter unions say they need to look over the provisions of the agreement and give members time to properly file for exemptions. “Now we’re in a spot where these guys have, under this provision, under this proposal, until [Friday] night, so it’s very tight timelines. There are other issues in there that we deemed were worthy of a counter-offer to see if we can get to a reasonable place,” said Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Firefighters. Unions for members of the FDNY submitted their counter-offer Thursday afternoon. They are urging firefighters who will seek exemptions to get their paperwork ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbs2iowa.com

FINAL OFFER: Deere and Company will not raise its offer to UAW union workers

WATERLOO, IA — Executives with Deere and Company said Thursday the company will not raise its offer after the United Auto Workers union rejected a second deal earlier this week. UAW Union workers and John Deere reached a tentative agreement over the weekend. "We've economically exhausted our options and will...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Shore News Network

John Deere Workers Reject New Contract, Extend Strike

Workers at Deer & Co. rejected a second contract offer from the company that would increase their pay by 10%, multiple sources reported. Over 10,000 employees at 12 John Deere plants in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas rejected a deal agreed upon initially on Oct. 30, the company said in a press release Wednesday. A group of 100 workers at two facilities in Colorado and Georgia voted to accept an identical deal, Fox Business reported.
ECONOMY
HuffingtonPost

John Deere Workers Reject Tentative Deal, Decide To Stay On Strike

Workers at John Deere voted Tuesday to reject the latest tentative agreement negotiated between the company and their union, a sign that the largest U.S. private-sector strike in two years is likely to continue. Local affiliates of the United Auto Workers union informed members late Tuesday that the deal had...
LABOR ISSUES
104.1 WIKY

Labor board to hear Amazon workers’ bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

(Reuters) – The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will convene a hearing on Amazon.com Inc workers’ petition to unionize their Staten Island, New York, warehouse on Nov. 15, labor organizer Chris Smalls said in a tweet on Monday and confirmed to Reuters. The hearing plans follow workers’ request last week...
LABOR ISSUES
Republic Monitor

10,000 John Deere Workers On Strike Following Failure Of UAW Deal; Wage Increase And Boost Retirement Benefits Be Part of an Agreement

A new wage proposal from agricultural manufacturer Deere & Co., also known as John Deere, was rejected by union members on Thursday morning, prompting more than 10,000 union workers to go on strike, according to Forbes. On Oct. 10, about 90 percent of union members voted to reject the first draft agreement reached between the union and Deere.
LABOR ISSUES
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Pro-Labor Union Legislation Would Be Godsend for Rural Workers

Several weeks ago, I wandered into the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top, Tennessee, where I was treated to an incredible lecture from Boomer Winfrey. A geologist, former journalist, and activist here in Appalachia, Winfrey was discussing the Coal Creek War of 1891-1892 in which miners from the local area clashed with the state militia in a series of violent armed conflicts over the use of convict labor.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Springfield Business Journal

Does Builders’ offer labor or employment relations services that are helpful to an open-shop contractor?

Absolutely. About half of the members of The Builders’ Association are open-shop contractors, and we offer many labor and employment relations services for those businesses, including: Issuing information about labor and employment law, including discrimination, harassment, immigration, and family and medical leave. Publishing timely bulletins explaining the impact to the construction industry from new legislation, regulations, executive orders, etc., including those related to the pandemic. Assisting members in navigating state and federal prevailing wage laws and reporting requirements. Working with members and Consensus Docs, a full-contract document package sponsored by AGC of America. Conducting seminars on labor and employment law and the impact of changes in law affecting the industry. Assisting in the resolution of job site disputes. And more! Visit www.buildersassociation.com or contact me directly to learn more more about the labor and employment relations services we offer that may be helpful to your business.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy