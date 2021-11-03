Deere union workers reject labor agreement

Absolutely. About half of the members of The Builders’ Association are open-shop contractors, and we offer many labor and employment relations services for those businesses, including: Issuing information about labor and employment law, including discrimination, harassment, immigration, and family and medical leave. Publishing timely bulletins explaining the impact to the construction industry from new legislation, regulations, executive orders, etc., including those related to the pandemic. Assisting members in navigating state and federal prevailing wage laws and reporting requirements. Working with members and Consensus Docs, a full-contract document package sponsored by AGC of America. Conducting seminars on labor and employment law and the impact of changes in law affecting the industry. Assisting in the resolution of job site disputes. And more! Visit www.buildersassociation.com or contact me directly to learn more more about the labor and employment relations services we offer that may be helpful to your business.
