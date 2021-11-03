CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.7 million. The Bedford, Texas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period.
Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $121,000 in the period.
Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 68 cents per share. The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $491.8 million in the...
Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter. The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $18.2 million in the...
Hain will be diluting shareholders by almost 13% with a new secondary offering. One of its directors and key investors is also selling half his stake in the company to Hain. One analyst at least still thinks Hain Celestial has more growth in store. What happened. Shares of Hain Celestial...
Gold and silver continue to increase in price as investors jump on the chance to make money off the precious metals out of fear of price inflation. December gold was up by $12.90 at $1,861.30 and December Comex silver was up by $0.223 at $24.99 an ounce. As inflation spreads...
