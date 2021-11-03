CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden confident Manchin will back his spending bill

By David Laguerre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying “Joe will be there,” President Joe Biden expressed optimism...

Washington Post

Has Joe Manchin found an excuse to destroy President Biden’s agenda?

Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
MSNBC

Republican rep credits Trump for Biden's infrastructure bill

Over the summer, as the bipartisan infrastructure package cleared the Senate, Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio came up with a curious pitch. The Ohioan, who's retiring at the end of next year and who helped negotiate the bipartisan deal, tried to suggest — both in the media and on the Senate floor — that Donald Trump deserves at least some credit for the legislation.
New York Post

Biden’s ‘Build Back’ bill is in worse shape than ever — hooray!

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are no longer the only Democrats standing in the way of President Joe Biden’s spendapalooza “Build Back Better” bill: A pack of House Democrats are now on the record with doubts, demanding to see a Congressional Budget Office scoring of its costs and how far its tax hikes will go to offset them.
uticaphoenix.net

Elizabeth Warren tells Fed chair he is ‘dangerous’ and opposes

Senator Elizabeth Warren called the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, “a dangerous man” on Tuesday and vowed to oppose his renomination. In remarks during a hearing before the Senate banking committee, Warren said that under Powell the Fed had watered down post financial-crisis bank regulations and weakened the US banking system.
Washington Times

‘We want to live’: Climate activists harass Manchin over resistance to Biden’s spending bill

Far-left climate activists harassed Sen. Joe Manchin III in Washington on Thursday over his reluctance to endorse President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar social welfare bill. Activists from the Sunrise Movement, a progressive advocacy working to combat climate change, confronted the West Virginia Democrat as he attempted to leave for the Capitol. Video of the incident, posted online by the group, shows activists blockading Mr. Manchin‘s Maserati.
WOWK 13 News

Manchin urges passage of infrastructure bill; still uneasy on social spending package

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is addressing his concerns with President Joe Biden’s social spending package. He says before debating this, it’s time to vote on the traditional infrastructure bill. The framework for the $1.75 trillion social spending bill was trimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion one and on Monday, […]
TheDailyBeast

Manchin Won’t Back $1.75T Social Spending Bill Without ‘Greater Clarity’

The White House insisted on Monday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) would eventually warm up to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, according to Reuters. A statement from Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki was issued after Manchin, speaking to reporters on Monday, demanded “greater clarity” on the social spending and climate package’s economic impact. “Simply put, I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it will have on our national debt, our economy and most importantly all of our American people,” Manchin said. The House, which had planned to vote on the package this week, will not be able to pass the legislation without his support.
FOXBusiness

Progressives back Biden social spending bill framework

The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed the framework agreement for President Biden’s social spending bill on Thursday, even as they reiterated a warning that they would not back the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a final version of the "Build Back Better" package is brought up for a vote at the same time.
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Blocks Universal Paid Leave After Democrats Failed To Convince Him To Support the Build Back Better Spending and Tax Bill

Joe Manchin recently forced Democrats to drop their paid leave proposal as part of Joe Biden's Build Back Better program because he disapproved of it. After weeks of negotiations, Senate Democrats failed to get Manchin's approval to provide sick Americans and those taking care of their ailing relatives' financial benefit.
Radar Online.com

Protestors Say Joe Manchin Tried To Hit Them With His Luxury Car As Votes On Key Biden Bills Stall

A viral video shows protestors swarming the Maserati of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the protestors claim the congressman tried to mow them down. Manchin has become a focal person in U.S. politics as he holds a key vote for President Joe Biden’s agenda. A video posted on social media shows supports surrounding his luxury car in a Washington D.C. parking garage.
