Biden confident Manchin will back his spending bill

The White House insisted on Monday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) would eventually warm up to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, according to Reuters. A statement from Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki was issued after Manchin, speaking to reporters on Monday, demanded “greater clarity” on the social spending and climate package’s economic impact. “Simply put, I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it will have on our national debt, our economy and most importantly all of our American people,” Manchin said. The House, which had planned to vote on the package this week, will not be able to pass the legislation without his support.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO